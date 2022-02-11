WATCH | European Cricket League witnesses a phone-call celebration as revenge by Chris Williams

In a fixture between Tunbridge Wells and Dreux, Chris Williams performed a phone-call celebration while playing a knock of 56 runs from 27 balls in a total of 141/3 as revenge to the earlier celebration from Wahid Abdul. Earlier, Abdul took his shoe off as he clean bowled Marcus O’Riordan on 8.

