IPL 2022 | There is definitely going to be a bidding war for Avesh Khan, opines Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 3:08 PM
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opined that there will be a bidding war for pacer Avesh Khan in IPL mega auction for the upcoming season scheduled on February 12 and 13. Avesh Khan was the highest wicket-taker in the last season with 24 wickets from 16 matches with a bowling average of 18.75.
IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams and a mega auction scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. The teams will be looking to build their teams with new dynamics in the upcoming auction and form core for the season. Avesh Khan has set IPL on fire with his performance since last season. Avesh had joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 70 Lakh a couple of years ago.
Avesh was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets from 16 fixtures with a bowling average of 18.75. Now, he has set his base price at Rs 20 Lakh. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is of the opinion that there will definitely be a bidding war for Avesh in the upcoming auction between franchises.
"There is definitely going to be a bidding war for Avesh Khan. No doubt about that. Guarantee. Just like how Vijay Mallya fought for me with CSK in 2010, I can picture a Parth Jindal or a Kiran Rao fighting it out for Avesh Khan this year. With whom will they fight? Well, that might be any team," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Avesh made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals in 2017 but played just a single game. The player became a regular member for Delhi in 2021 and impressed everyone with his performance.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.