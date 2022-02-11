IND vs WI | WATCH: Mohammed Siraj hits boundary as he scoops it over short fine leg

Today at 5:42 PM
Mohammed Siraj scooped a shot over short fine leg on a low full-toss bowled by Jason Holder in the final over of the innings. India scored a total of 265 courtesy of a 80-run knock by Shreyas Iyer hitting nine boundaries and 56 runs by RIshabh Pant including six boundaries and a single six.
India opted to bat first in this ODI of the series against West Indies. They posted a decent total of 265 against the opposition with half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Iyer scored 80 runs while Rishabh Pant played a knock of 56 runs. Partnership from both of these batsmen helped India reach a decent total from 42/3 at one point.
Mohammed Siraj hit a boundary in the last over of the innings against Jason Holder. Holder bowled low full-toss to Siraj on the fifth delivery and he scooped his shot over short fine leg.
February 11, 2022
