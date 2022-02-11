IND vs WI | KL Rahul and Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against West Indies

Today at 7:20 PM
KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies due to upper left hamstring strain while Axar Patel will miss the series as he is rehabilitating after recovering from Covid-19. India will play against West Indies in a three match T20I series starting from February 16.
India are currently playing a three match ODI series against West Indies. They have won the first two fixtures of the series and are also in a strong position in the third ODI. Both teams will play a three match T20I series starting from February 16. However, the Indian team for the shortest format have suffered a blow to their campaign with two players ruled out of the series.
KL Rahul and Axar Patel are the two players who will miss the T20I series. Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain while fielding in the second ODI of the series. Also, Axar Patel is going through rehabilitation after recovering from Covid-19. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda have been named as replacements of both the players.
India's updated T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.
