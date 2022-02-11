 user tracker image
    Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli get dismissed in same over by Alzarri Joseph

    Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got out in the same over.

    Today at 2:07 PM

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli got dismissed in the same over by Alzarri Joseph which turned out to be a maiden over as well. Alzarri Joseph's double-wicket over has put India on the back foot in the third ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in the third over of India's innings. The incident took place during the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma was looking to cover-drive the ball on the up, but he did not get close to the length ball. The ball moved in a bit and took the inside edge and hit the middle stump.

    Virat Kohli on the other hand got out on the second ball that he faced as he struggles with his form yet again. In what can be considered a bit of an unlucky dismissal, Kohli touched a ball going down the leg side which wicket-keeper Shai Hope caught easily.

