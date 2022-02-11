 user tracker image
    Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant scores 50 in third ODI vs West Indies

    Rishabh Pant scores fifth ODI 50 of his career against WI in third ODI.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:00 PM

    Rishabh Pant scored a fluent fifty in the third ODI of the series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Rishabh Pant walked out to bat when India was three wickets down for a score of 42 with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan back in the pavilion.

    Rishabh Pant scored a fluent fifty in the third ODI against West Indies which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India's wicket-keeper batter looked in good touch as he scored the fifth fifty of his career in ODIs from 47 balls. During his knock, Rishabh Pant smashed one-six and five boundaries. Pant alongside Shreyas Iyer steadied India's innings after a top-order collapse triggered by Alzarri Joseph's double blow to get rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

    Rishabh Pant took his time during the early part of his innings to make sure he was well set. After having faced 20 balls, Rishabh Pant started to smash the ball around to make sure India was on course to set a decent total against the visitors. The left-hander was dismissed for 56 from after facing 54 balls by Hayden Walsh.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's fifty.

    Pant putting some effort!

    Going strong

    LOL!

    More power to him!

    Determination

    That was beauty!

    Ha ha ha

    Lit!

    Hoping for the best

    100-loading!

