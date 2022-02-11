Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant scores 50 in third ODI vs West Indies

Today at 4:00 PM
Rishabh Pant scored a fluent fifty in the third ODI of the series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Rishabh Pant walked out to bat when India was three wickets down for a score of 42 with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan back in the pavilion.
Rishabh Pant scored a fluent fifty in the third ODI against West Indies which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India's wicket-keeper batter looked in good touch as he scored the fifth fifty of his career in ODIs from 47 balls. During his knock, Rishabh Pant smashed one-six and five boundaries. Pant alongside Shreyas Iyer steadied India's innings after a top-order collapse triggered by Alzarri Joseph's double blow to get rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Rishabh Pant took his time during the early part of his innings to make sure he was well set. After having faced 20 balls, Rishabh Pant started to smash the ball around to make sure India was on course to set a decent total against the visitors. The left-hander was dismissed for 56 from after facing 54 balls by Hayden Walsh.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's fifty.
Pant putting some effort!
February 11, 2022
Going strong
Not finished,Rishabh pant 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TMwTYbv8pn— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) February 11, 2022
LOL!
Rishabh Pant 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/VtRXdKVoFU— ASmemesss (@asmemesss) February 11, 2022
More power to him!
Rishabh Pant is at it as well, 5⃣0⃣ in 4⃣7⃣ balls#India: 144-3(28.3) #W88 #W88India #W88IndiaOfficial #INDvWI #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/iP5xk458OT— W88 India (@w88indiateam) February 11, 2022
Determination
Back To Back Failures In Past— Nischal (@SlowerOne_) February 11, 2022
A Top Order Collapse
High Pressure Situation
Played In Different Positions In All 3 Matches
Still Came Good That's Rishabh Pant For You 🔥#RP17 | #RishabhPant @RishabhPant17 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9NoPop6iIe
That was beauty!
What a Fifty Scored by Rishabh Pant. He scored 50* runs from 47 balls including 5 fours and 1 Six against West Indies in the 3rd ODI match, this fifty Comes at when India 42/3, in Difficult situation. Brilliant, Rishabh Pant.— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 11, 2022
Ha ha ha
It's basically Delhi Capitals vs. West Indies. #INDvWI #WIvsIND #WIvIND #shreyasiyer #ShreyasIyer #RishabhPant #Rishabpant— Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) February 11, 2022
Lit!
50 For Rishabh pant 🔥https://t.co/aViYvc4MJN#Rishabpant #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1SeXI2G6Qb— Ayush Panda (@ayuhpa05) February 11, 2022
Hoping for the best
Rishabh pant 100 loading 🔥🔥— Sumit 🇮🇳 (@innocent2904) February 11, 2022
100-loading!
Just Rishabh Pant Supremacy😉— Anti VK🎃 (@FraudsterKohli) February 11, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.