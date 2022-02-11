Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies by 96 runs to win series 3-0

Today at 8:51 PM
India beat West Indies in the final ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to complete a whitewash against the visitors. Shreyas Iyer (80 off 11 balls) and Rishabh Pant (56 from 54 balls) played crucial knocks with the bat to help India post 265 runs on the board batting first.
India defeated West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final One Day International of the series to clinch the series 3-0. Indian captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first against the visitors. However, India had a shaky start as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were back in the pavilion when the score was just 42.
India's recovery after losing three quick wickets was led by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The two stitched a partnership of 110 runs which helped India come back into the match. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 from 111 balls alongside Rishabh Pant who scored a fluent 56 runs off 54 balls.
Deepak Chahar's (38 off 38) and Washington Sundar's (33 off 34) performances lower down the order with the bat helped India set a target of 266 against West Indies.
Indian bowlers were on top once again as Deepak Chahar took a couple of early wickets to rattle West Indies. Kuldeep Yadav who was making a comeback to the side also picked two wickets although he gave away a few after Odean Smith's hitting late in the innings. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took 3 wickets each.
Here is how Twitter reacted to India's win.
February 11, 2022
indian top order innings summed up #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/mp90Gh25eb— shambhavi (@shaambhaviiii) February 11, 2022
Fans who are waiting for the century of Virat Kohli :-#INDvsWI #ViratKohli #Kohli pic.twitter.com/9OZLDzZ0ot— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022
#Kohli as soon as he enters the ground these days: #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/xKQZBOmcCG— Rajat 🇮🇳 (@monsieurparrot) February 11, 2022
Kuldeep when get hammered vs chahal when get hammered#indvswi #kuldeep #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/PktcqgZ6gi— Akch (@akch_ak) February 11, 2022
Me and My bois In Gully Cricket after watching test cricket🤌🏻.#ViratKohli #RohithSharma #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/uqkvO6HFrk— Siddhant (@siddhnat18) February 11, 2022
POV : You are a Virat fan. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/EWWN3M3T1L— ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 (@MohitRohitian) February 11, 2022
#INDvWI #INDvsWI— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) February 11, 2022
Lord Shardul and Deepak Chahar entering #IPLAuction as All Rounders pic.twitter.com/7rSiojAf6I
Every Virat Kohli Fan Right now #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/V2jnoXwL9S— Manan Dave (@davemanan247) February 11, 2022
#INDvsWI— G O K U (@_snookums_12) February 11, 2022
In this Series 😩 pic.twitter.com/TFz0bRWs7K
