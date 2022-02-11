 user tracker image
    Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies by 96 runs to win series 3-0

    India beat West Indies in final ODI to win series 3-0

    Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies to win series 3-0

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:51 PM

    India beat West Indies in the final ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to complete a whitewash against the visitors. Shreyas Iyer (80 off 11 balls) and Rishabh Pant (56 from 54 balls) played crucial knocks with the bat to help India post 265 runs on the board batting first.

    India defeated West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final One Day International of the series to clinch the series 3-0. Indian captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first against the visitors. However, India had a shaky start as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were back in the pavilion when the score was just 42. 

    India's recovery after losing three quick wickets was led by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The two stitched a partnership of 110 runs which helped India come back into the match. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 from 111 balls alongside Rishabh Pant who scored a fluent 56 runs off 54 balls.

    Deepak Chahar's (38 off 38) and Washington Sundar's (33 off 34) performances lower down the order with the bat helped India set a target of 266 against West Indies.

    Indian bowlers were on top once again as Deepak Chahar took a couple of early wickets to rattle West Indies. Kuldeep Yadav who was making a comeback to the side also picked two wickets although he gave away a few after Odean Smith's hitting late in the innings. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took 3 wickets each.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to India's win.

