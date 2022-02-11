Ind vs WI 2022 | Number 4 is the best number to bat at, reckons Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has said that number 4 is the best position to bat after being declared player of the match for score of 86 in the third ODI against West Indies. Indian fast bowler Praisdh Krishna was adjudged player of the series for his stellar showing in all three matches against West Indies.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was adjudged player of the match for his brilliant performance with the bat in the third ODI against the West Indies. Shreyas Iyer who returned to the side after recovering from coronavirus scored 80 from 111 balls which turned out to be a match-winning innings for the Indian team.

Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat number 4 today after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in the same over. He along with Rishabh Pant had a partnership of 110 runs which helped India reach 265 after batting first.

In the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Star Sports said that number 4 is his preferred batting position.

"To be honest, life was really tough for me last two months. Had an infection and Covid, but this day has summed up for all those days. I am flexible to bat anywhere but No. 4 is the best number to bat at. If I am thrown into a pressure situation like today, I thrive on it and enjoy those moments. When I go in, like today's situation, I had to play off the new ball. For that you need to have good skill and play close to the body. From there you need to set the rhythm through the innings. Its not easy, but if you focus on your skills you can do it."

Prasidh Krishna was named player of the series for his brilliant performances with the ball. He stepped up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and delivered when it mattered the most.

During the post match-presentation Prasidh Krishna speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Star Sports said that his experience of playing Vijay Hazare worked well for him.

"Now that I've been practicing and played a few Vijay Hazare matches I have a few overs in me and am in rhythm. Anything going to the keeper or the slips, I like that kind of wickets. Today both wickets I got, it was quite nice to see the ball got the carry and good to have people behind who won't miss out when you create an opportunity. When you are running in and see the ball flying to the keeper, its what any fast bowler wants. The kind of guys we have in the team, everybody is good and we've been learning from each other. Anybody who turns up can do very well - that's the team effort. Still being grounded that way, its a team effort. If we look at the three games, we batted quite well even though the wicket had something."