Someone else took credit for decisions I made in Australia, says Ajinkya Rahane

Today at 5:42 PM
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane dropped a bombshell saying that someone else took credit for the decisions that he made in Australia during the 2020-21 tour. Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian team to one of the most memorable series victories in Indian cricket's history winning the series 2-1.
Ajinkya Rahane dropped a bombshell during an interview with Boria Majumdar where he said someone else took credit for his achievements in Australia. Rahane had led the Indian team after the defeat in the first Test match against Australia in the four-match series. India had been bowled out for 36 in the second innings of the first game and then captain Virat Kohli had returned to India for the birth of his child.
Rahane, who was the vice-captain, stepped up and helped turn India's fortunes as they went on to script one of the most famous Test series victories in their history. During an interview on 'Backstage with Boria', Ajinkya Rahane said, “I know what I’ve done there. I don’t need to tell anyone. That’s not my nature to go and take credit. Yes, there were some things that I took the decisions on the field or in the dressing room but someone else took the credit for it”.
“(What was) important for me was that we won the series. That was a historical series and for me, that was really special.”
He added, “After that, the reactions from people or those who took credit or what was said on the media, ‘I did this’ or ‘This was my decision’, or ‘This was my call’, it was for them to talk about”.
“From my end, I knew what decisions I took on the field and what decisions I took on my instincts.
“Yes, we talked with the management too but I used to laugh about it, that is what I did on the field, I never talk much about myself or praise myself. But what I did there, I knew” Rahane added as reported by PTI.
