IPL 2022 | Odean Smith will get INR 4-5 crore in IPL mega auction, predicts Aakash Chopra

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that West Indies bowling all-rounder Odean Smith will fetch INR 4 to 5 crores in the upcoming IPL mega auction scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13. Odean Smith scalped the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the 2nd ODI.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be an exciting season with 10 teams in contention for the coveted trophy. Ahead of the IPL 2022, a mega auction is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The 10 franchise, who have already submitted their final retention list ahead of IPL 2022, will look forward to rope in skilled players to their squads through the upcoming mega auction.

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra spoke about West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith in regards to the upcoming IPL auction. Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Odean Smith will be able to get INR 4 to 5 crores in IPL mega auction 2022. The bowling all-rounder has set his base price at Rs 1 crore for the IPL auction 2022.

Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel stated that all franchisees will run after the West Indies all-rounder.

"Odean Smith - I feel he has become a half-a-million-dollar player. He has already become a 4-5 crore player because all teams will run after him", Chopra said.

"Overall, the skillset with which he is coming, in the IPL mega auction, he will get a lot of horns blown. He bowls, Rishabh Pant and Kohli dismissed in one over and he would have got Rahul as well, and then came to play the big shots," he added.

Odean Smith had featured in the second ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Smith bowled seven overs during the game, and managed to dismiss Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in his single over. The fast bowler ended with figures of 2/29 with an economy rate of 4.14.

Later during the West Indies batting innings, the bowling all-rounder scored 24 runs from 20 balls which included one four and two sixes, before falling to Washington Sundar.