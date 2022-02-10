IPL 2022 | IPL mega auction important as we will be preparing base for next 5-6 years, says Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that the auction will be very important for his team as they prepare a base for the coming 5-6 years in the IPL. Sanju Samson, the wicket-keeper-batsman will be leading the Rajasthan Royals once again in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to begin on the last week of March, and ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament a mega auction is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The IPL franchises will be looking forward to building their core team with picks from the mega auction. IPL 2022 will be an exciting season as 10 teams will compete with each other for the coveted trophy.

Rajasthan Royals have retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Meanwhile, the skipper of the Rajasthan-based franchise, Samson stated that the auction will be very important for his team as the franchise is looking forward to preparing a base for the upcoming 5-6 years in the IPL.

“This auction is really important because we know we could very well be preparing our base for the next 5-6 years. So, we’ve made sure to track everyone and give the opportunity to as many players as possible during the trials," Sanju Samson said in a media release.

Samson reckoned that the goal of the franchise is to target the players who can embrace the team's values.

“Our goal is to now target the ones we think align with our vision, can embrace our values, and help our team get back to the top” he added.

Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket of the Rajasthan Royals stated that the franchise is looking forward to providing clarity for the team as they are eyeing a long-term association.

"Our analytical assessments are detailed, right from the information we've collected on players to getting them integrated into a central database. We further filter the data, backed with a robust analytic process which enables us to arrive at the right metrics further refining our overall player identification process. It's really quite a comprehensive process," Sangakkara said.