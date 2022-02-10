IPL 2022 | Important goal is to get seven players, who can provide more balance, says Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Pravin Amre has stated that the franchise's important goal is to get seven players who can provide more balance to the team. DC have retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of the mega auction.

The mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, and the event will witness a bidding war between the 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL). All the teams have submitted their final list of retentions ahead of IPL 2022, and the franchises will look forward to building their core team for the upcoming season by picking skilled players through the mega auction.

Delhi Capitals, who has been very consistent in the last few seasons of the IPL will be heading to the mega auction with a prize purse of INR 47.5 crore. The Delhi-based franchise have retained their captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, and pacer Anrich Nortje ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Meanwhile, DC assistant coach Pravin Amre stated that the franchise have done basics right by retaining their four key players. Amre further added that the team's important goal in the mega auction is to get seven players, who can provide more balance to the playing XI.

"As coaches, we always want a balanced team, we want that core. The best thing we have done is that we have kept four key players in our squad, we've got a top-order batsman, we've got a wicketkeeper-batsman, we have got an all-rounder, and a quick bowler, so we have done the basics right," Amre was quoted as saying in a media release.

"Now, we want to get seven players, who can give us more balance basically, that's our important goal, and that's the challenge, to be honest," he added

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL journey from the 15th edition of the cash-rich league, and the participation of the two new teams will make the mega auction an exciting event. Amre reckoned that when it comes to mega auction, the bidding experience will play a huge role for the franchise.

"This mega auction is always a big challenge, especially when two new teams are there. We know that there will be a lot of competition, we know that some franchises will be having more money, and that's when all the expertise and all the auction experience will count," he added.