IND vs WI | 'I am not able to understand it', says Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's lean patch

Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat have been a debating topic amongst former cricketers and fans for quite some time now. The 33-year-old, who hasn't scored a century for over two years, failed to put on a good show in the second ODI against West Indies. Kohli who was looking good during his stay at the crease edged one from Odean Smith and was caught behind by Shai Hope while batting on 18 runs.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's performance on his YouTube channel and stated that Kohli pays a huge price for his own success.

"What is happening with Virat, he didn't score runs again, I mean I'm not able to understand it - how do you? Obviously, he pays a huge price for his own success because you compare him with his standard but at the moment, you are not measuring him with someone else's yardstick but the normal yardstick".

Aakash Chopra further added that Kohli failed to make use of the momentum he received in the second ODI.

“It's just not happening, it's not happening at this point in time. He was in a hurry in the last match but here he was playing properly, coming in line, played a good cut and drive as well. Then one ball comes from Odean Smith and he remains slightly back, the ball takes the outside edge and goes.

“This is probably the sign of greatness that you go through spells, there is a time when the runs are not scored. He is going through that patch,” Chopra added.