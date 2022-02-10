IND vs WI | 'Have been putting in the hard yards', says Prasidh Krishna after match-winning performance in second ODI

After being adjudged as Man of the Match in the second ODI for his stellar bowling performance, Prasidh Krishna stated that he has been working hard on improving his bowling skills since his India debut. The pacer further added that receiving a compliment from Rohit Sharma was quite flattering.

India handed a resounding 44-run defeat to West Indies in the second ODI, and with the victory, the Rohit Sharma-led side claimed the white-ball series win by 2-0. After being asked to bat first, India did not have a great start to their batting innings as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant departed early without contributing much to the scoreboard.

However, KL Rahul (49) and Suryakumar Yadav (64) stitched up a 90-run partnership, and saved India from further collapse. Rahul, who was nearing his half-century walked back to the pavilion after a terrible mix-up with Suryakumar during the 30th over. Despite Suryamkumar's fighting half-century, a disciplined bowling performance from the West Indies bowlers restricted India to 237/9.

In reply, India continued their good performance with the bowl from the first ODI, and Prasidh Krishna led the pace attack, scalping four wickets by conceding just 12 runs in his nine overs in the second fixture. The 25-year-old displayed a brilliant bowling performance, and clinched crucial wickets for Team India at regular intervals, which helped the hosts to bundle out West Indies for a meagre total of 193. After the match, India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Prasidh for his exuberant bowling performance, and stated that the pacer's spell was the best he has seen in India for a very long time.

After the match, Prasidh stated that he has been working hard on improving his fast bowling skills since his India debut last year. The speedster further added that receiving a compliment from Rohit Sharma was quite flattering.

"Rohit's praise is quite flattering for me, he has been playing cricket for a long time, the comment coming from him, I am personally very happy. I have been putting in the hard yards, I am glad it happened today," said Prasidh while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"It has been almost one year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then. When I started off, I was more excited. We have had our plans, very clear on what I wanted to work on and I am glad it came out well today."

Prasidh made his ODI debut for India in March 2021 during the fixture against England in Pune. Since making his India debut, the pacer has so far scalped 15 wickets from six ODIs. Prasidh reckoned that the bowlers in the team are helping each other, and are working together on consistency.

"As a cricketer, you want to be playing whenever the opportunity presents itself. Rohit and I had discussions before the match as well, there was nothing specific advice from him. As I said, we have been working on consistency within the team. We have good bowlers in the team and we are helping out each other," Prasidh added.

Prasidh hailed Suryakumar Yadav saying that the right-hand batsman's innings was crucial for India during the tough phase in the match.

"I think the timing of Suryakumar Yadav's innings was crucial as we had lost early wickets and credit to the West Indies bowlers, they were bowling on good line and length. Surya's innings was very important. The initial plan was to keep it tight and put pressure on the batters. It was about reacting to the situation. Credit goes to everybody," he added.

The third ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled on Friday, February 11 in Ahmedabad.