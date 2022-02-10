IND vs WI | Dream was to receive debut cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, says Deepak Hooda

After India won the second ODI against West Indies by 44 runs on Wednesday, Deepak Hooda has revealed that it was his childhood dream to receive debut cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. Hooda received his debut cap from Kohli ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies on February 6.

West Indies suffered a harrowing 44-run defeat to India in the second ODI on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, and with the victory, the Caribbean side also lost the three-match series by 2-0. Batting first, India were restricted to 237/9 after a brilliant bowling performance from the visitors. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the Men in Blue with 64 runs. For West Indies, Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph scalped two wickets each.

In reply, India continued their good form with the ball from the first ODI and bowled out West Indies for a paltry total of 193. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India as he scalped four wickets by conceding just 12 runs during his nine-over spell. Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut during the series opener against West Indies, clinched his maiden international wicket by dismissing Shamrah Brooks at a crucial period in the match. Hooda, who scored an unbeaten 26 in the first ODI, notched up a 25-ball 29 in the second fixture. Hooda was handed debut cap by former India captain Virat Kohli ahead of the first ODI against West Indies on February 6.

Meanwhile, Hooda revealed that it was his childhood dream to receive the debut cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. The all-rounder further added that he had worked on sidelining distraction, and concentrated working on his progress in the game.

"I made my debut in the first ODI, it was an amazing feeling. You always work hard for that, before the match I spoke to you (Suryakumar Yadav). I feel blessed to be a part of the side. It was my childhood dream to get cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. Getting the cap from Kohli was an amazing feeling. I worked on sidelining the distraction and work on my process," Hooda told teammate Suryakumar Yadav in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

Hooda reckoned that it is a blessed feeling to share the dressing room with Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. The 26-year-old further added that he is trying to learn from the seniors in the team.

"Good things take time but keep yourself ready. Obviously, it is a blessed feeling to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. You always learn so much from them. I am just trying to learn from them. My goal is to keep working on my process with the same intent and not worry too much about outcome," he added.