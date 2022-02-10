AUS vs SL | Josh Inglis to debut for Australia in T20I series against Sri Lanka

Australia will host Sri Lanka for a five-match T20I series, starting from February 11. The Aaron Finch -led side, who won the T20 World Cup 2021 will also begin their post-Langer era during the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held in Australia, and both teams will look forward to having a good game time in the five-match T20I series.

Travis Head will miss the start of the series to feature for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield, and he will be available for the final two T20Is. Mitchell March and David Warner have been rested for the series, while Josh Hazlewood will be back in action after recovering from his injury. Ben McDermott, who had a brilliant BBL season has also been recalled to the national squad.

Josh Inglis has been added to the Australia squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. In an interview with cricket.com.au, Aaron Finch confirmed that Josh Inglis will make his Australia debut during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"Ben McDermott has been in unbelievable nick so to get him at the top of the order was really crucial for us. And Josh Inglis has been someone who has been shuffled around the order a little bit. His selection is a sign of how well he's played over the last couple of years, but also how great he was around the group at the T20 World Cup".