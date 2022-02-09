Wriddhiman Saha opts out of Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign - Reports

According to a PTI report, India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has opted out of Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign after being told that he will not be picked for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Saha has so far scored 1353 runs from 40 Test matches that he played for Team India.

Team India are currently playing a three-match ODI series against West Indies, and later both the teams will fly to Kolkata for three T20Is. After the conclusion of the white-ball series against the West Indies, Sri Lanka will tour India for three T20Is and a two-match Test series. According to reports, the first Test is likely to be played in Mohali, which will also be Virat Kohli's 100th red-ball match for India.

However, the inclusion of senior wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha for the Sri Lanka Test is doubtful as Rishabh Pant has been considered as a future leader of the team. Also, KS Bharat displayed great glove work in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, and the wicket-keeper batsman will be considered as a new backup option alongside Pant in India's upcoming red-ball matches.

"Wriddhiman has been categorically told by influential people in the team management that they want to move on and create some new back-ups alongside Rishabh Pant," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

"He was explained that he won't be picked for the Sri Lanka Tests as it's time that Kona gets his share of exposure with the senior team.

"May be that's the reason, Wriddhiman had informed Cricket Association of Bengal president Abhishek Dalmiya and joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly that he would not play Ranji Trophy this season for 'personal reasons'. That's why the selectors didn't pick him as he was unavailable for selection," the source added.

A source close to Bengal team management stated that Saha told the selectors to not consider him for Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign for the season.

"During meeting chairman of selectors Subhamoy had asked secretary and convenor of senior selection committee Snehasish Ganguly about Wriddhi's availability. They said that Wriddhi has informed that he shouldn't be considered for Bengal for Ranji Trophy for the season. It was a bit weird," a source close to Bengal team management said.

"It is understandable that if he is not going to play for India anymore in Tests, then why would he have motivation to play Ranji Trophy after playing 40 Tests.

"While he might be feeling low, but at 37 and half years of age, it is only natural that team management won't want him as Pant's understudy," he added.

