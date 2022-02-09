IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore won't get a better leader than Virat Kohli, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has stated that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will not get a better leader than Virat Kohli. Kohli, who was retained by the Bangalore-based franchise for INR 15 crore ahead of the mega auction, had relinquished the team's captaincy role after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with 10 teams in contention for the coveted trophy. Ahead of the upcoming season of IPL, a mega auction is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. All the 10 teams have submitted their final list of retentions ahead of IPL 2022, and the franchises will look forward to making strong squads with their picks in the mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega auction. The former Indian skipper had stepped down from RCB's leadership role after the conclusion of IPL 2021, which will force the team management to look for a new captaincy candidate. Maxwell, who has been captaining Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) is one of the front runners to succeed Kohli as RCB skipper.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh stated that Kohli should take up the captaincy role again for RCB as the franchise will not get a better leader than the 33-year-old. The former Indian spinner further suggested the names of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan as potential candidates to lead RCB in the upcoming seasons of IPL.

"Despite having many big names, RCB is a team who is yet to lift the title. AB de Villiers won't play this season and Kohli has stepped down from captaincy... so they need to find a captain now. Among Indians, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are the two names who can efficiently lead the team. Shreyas has already shown his captaincy prowess while leading the Delhi franchise. But I think Kohli will have to don the captaincy hat again. RCB won't get a better leader than him," said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

"RCB is making a new team and they will search for a good leader. But does Kohli want to take up the role? It will be a big challenge but I won't be surprised if he agrees to be the captain for the next 1-2 years. RCB also needs to groom a young player who can lead them in future. If they get Ishan or Shreyas in the auction, they can be good Indian picks as future leaders," he added.

Speaking on overseas options for captaincy role, Harbhajan suggested the names of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Eoin Morgan as efficient leaders who can lead RCB.

"Talking about overseas options, David Warner is the best pick. He will captain the side and score runs as well. Aaron Finch is also a player who can lead the team. He may have not performed exceptionally well with the bat but RCB can rope him as a captain. RCB can also look for Eoin Morgan. I've played under Morgan in Kolkata Knight Riders and he's got a composed attitude. But according to me, Kohli's return to captaincy is the best option for Bangalore," Harbhajan further said.