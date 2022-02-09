IPL 2022 | Ahmedabad franchise officially name the team as Gujarat Titans

Today at 1:50 PM
The new entrant for the IPL 2022, Ahmedabad franchise have officially named their team ahead of the upcoming season as Gujarat Titans. The team will be led by Hardik Pandya and they have also retained leg spinner Rashid Khan along with Shubhman Gill and Ashish Nehra will coach the franchise.
IPL 2022 will be a 10 team affair with two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad being added to the list of participants. Lucknow have named their team as Lucknow SuperGiants ahead of the mega auction to be held on February 12 and 13. Addition of both these teams will see a rise in the number of matches season will feature. Now, Ahmedabad have also announced the official name of the team as Gujarat Titans. The team will be led by Hardik Pandya. They also have retained leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Shubhman Gill for the upcoming season. Ashish Nehra will coach the franchise in the IPL.
Shubh Aarambh! #GujaratTitans— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 9, 2022
Unlike Lucknow, the franchsie have adapted the state name instead of the city name.The team have signed Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crores each while Shubhman Gill has been retained for Rs 7 crores. They now have a remaining budget of INR 52 crores and will try to build a strong lineup in the mega auction scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.
