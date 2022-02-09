IPL 2022 | Ahmedabad franchise officially name the team as Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022 will be a 10 team affair with two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad being added to the list of participants. Lucknow have named their team as Lucknow SuperGiants ahead of the mega auction to be held on February 12 and 13. Addition of both these teams will see a rise in the number of matches season will feature. Now, Ahmedabad have also announced the official name of the team as Gujarat Titans. The team will be led by Hardik Pandya. They also have retained leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Shubhman Gill for the upcoming season. Ashish Nehra will coach the franchise in the IPL.