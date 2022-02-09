India vs West Indies 2022 | Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's straight drive against WI

During his innings, Yuzvendra Chahal scored 11 runs from the 10 balls that he faced. The leg-spinner had walked out to bat after Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 3 runs out of the 5 balls that he faced. India ended the innings with 239 at the end of 50 overs. It will be interesting to see how the visitors go about this chase.