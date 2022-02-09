India vs West Indies 2022 | Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's straight drive against WI

Today at 6:00 PM
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hit a glorious straight drive in the second One Day International against West Indies in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chahal hit the straight drive in the final over of India's batting innings as Rohit Sharma's team ended with a score of 237 for 9.
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during the second One Day International against West Indies hit a glorious straight drive. The incident occurred in the 49th over of the match when Alzarri Joseph was bowling to Yuzvendra Chahal and he hit the shot right back past the bowler for a four.
During his innings, Yuzvendra Chahal scored 11 runs from the 10 balls that he faced. The leg-spinner had walked out to bat after Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 3 runs out of the 5 balls that he faced. India ended the innings with 239 at the end of 50 overs. It will be interesting to see how the visitors go about this chase.
February 9, 2022
