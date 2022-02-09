IND vs WI | Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer retun to training ahead of second ODI after recovering from Covid-19

Dhawan and Iyer were part of India's playing XI in the ODI series against South Africa, which the KL Rahul-led side lost by 3-0. In the absence of Dhawan, Ishan Kishan opened the innings along with Rohit Sharma in the first ODI, and the left-hander scored a 36-ball 28. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda also played great knocks for India in the series opener while batting in the middle-order. The performance of the trio in the first ODI will make it hard for Dhawan and Iyer to make a return to the playing XI for the second fixture.