IND vs WI | Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer retun to training ahead of second ODI after recovering from Covid-19

Ahead of the second ODI between India and West Indies on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have returned to training after recovering from Covid-19. The Indian batting duo was tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI and eventually missed the series opener.
Team India won the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies, and the Men in Blue will lock horns with the Kieron Pollard-led side on Wednesday in the second fixture eyeing a series victory. The Rohit Sharma-led side completely outplayed the visitors in the first ODI despite missing a few players due to Covid-19 cases in the camp.
Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who were expected to be a part of India's playing XI in the first ODI against West Indies, missed the series opener after testing positive for Covid-19 on their arrival in Ahmedabad. However, ahead of the second ODI, the BCCI tweeted that Dhawan and Iyer have recovered from COvid-19, and the duo started training with the squad members.
Dhawan and Iyer were part of India's playing XI in the ODI series against South Africa, which the KL Rahul-led side lost by 3-0. In the absence of Dhawan, Ishan Kishan opened the innings along with Rohit Sharma in the first ODI, and the left-hander scored a 36-ball 28. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda also played great knocks for India in the series opener while batting in the middle-order. The performance of the trio in the first ODI will make it hard for Dhawan and Iyer to make a return to the playing XI for the second fixture.
Meanwhile, Dhawan stated that it is a great feeling to train with the team again. The left-hand batsman further added that he is not training too hard on the first day of practice.
“It feels really good to be able to come out of my room after 7-8 days. It's a great feeling to train with the team again. We were mindful not to exert too much on day 1 of practice,” said Shikhar Dhawan.
Iyer reckoned that it was difficult when he started the practice, and later the pace increased while batting after a few rounds.
“We were asked to go for three rounds. Initially, it was really difficult but after that the lungs opened up. I started with small drills and then asked our throw down specialists to chuck a few balls and then initially increased the pace while batting,” Iyer said.
KL Rahul, who missed the first ODI due to personal reasons has also returned to the squad and started his training. The return of Rahul, Dhawan and Iyer to the squad will put the Indian team management in a dilemma while finalising their playing XI for the second ODI against West Indies.
