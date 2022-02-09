IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli dismissed on a delivery wide outside off once again

Today at 2:47 PM
Former India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed on a score of 18 runs from 30 balls on a delivery by Odean Smith wide outside off-stump edging it to the wicketkeeper Shai Hope. Odean Smith picked two crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli providing West Indies early breakthroughs.
India is playing against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul returned to the Indian squad in place of Ishan Kishan and the team opted for a new opening pair. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant opened the innings for India.
After Rohit Sharma was dimissed on a team total of nine runs, former Indian captain Virat Kohli came in to bat at number 3. Kohli was once again dismissed chasing a delivery outside off-stump by Odean Smith. He attempted to play a drive-through the covers but the ball shaped away and he edged it to the wicketkeeper Shai Hope on a score of 18 runs. Odean Smith also dismissed Rishabh Pant on a short-pitched delivery taking a couple of wickets for West Indies so far in the fixture.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's dismissal:
VIRAT GONE!
February 9, 2022
SO SAD!
It’s so sad to see Virat Kohli like this #INDvWI— Aayush Vaidya (@AayushVaidya123) February 9, 2022
THIS IS NOT GOOD!
Rise of kohli and fall of kohli. Both happened very fast. Getting out on average deliveries.There was a time when he was going to break every single batting record in cricket and now this.#INDvWI #viratkohli— Rahul (@Rahulvenket) February 9, 2022
DOUBLE WICKETS!
Virat Kohli is gone on 18 while playing his bread and butter shot(Cover Drive) against Odean Smith outside off delivery.— Umang Singh (@Umang1496) February 9, 2022
Odean gets 2 wickets in just one over. He has bowled good change of length deliveries with great accuracy.#INDvWI#India #Cricket
LOL!
#INDvWI #ViratKholi— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) February 9, 2022
Virat Kohli when Pant got out : pic.twitter.com/dUmOI8YqvM
OH, NO!
Prayed to God that do something so that my Crush replies to my messages & Virat Kohli manages to score his 71st century.— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) February 9, 2022
My Crush texted: Hi!#INDvsWI #INDvWI @imVkohli
CAN'T BELIEVE!
Virat Kohli ye haal— Rafa Shawon (@Vamos__Rafa) February 9, 2022
Still can't believe this
Absolutely ! Pathetic
Bohut saal h gya century nahi dekha issko#INDvWI
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.