    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli dismissed on a delivery wide outside off once again

    Virat Kohli dismissed for 18 in the second ODI against West Indies

    Getty

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:47 PM

    Former India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed on a score of 18 runs from 30 balls on a delivery by Odean Smith wide outside off-stump edging it to the wicketkeeper Shai Hope. Odean Smith picked two crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli providing West Indies early breakthroughs.

    India is playing against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul returned to the Indian squad in place of Ishan Kishan and the team opted for a new opening pair. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant opened the innings for India. 

    After Rohit Sharma was dimissed on a team total of nine runs, former Indian captain Virat Kohli came in to bat at number 3. Kohli was once again dismissed chasing a delivery outside off-stump by Odean Smith. He attempted to play a drive-through the covers but the ball shaped away and he edged it to the wicketkeeper Shai Hope on a score of 18 runs. Odean Smith also dismissed Rishabh Pant on a short-pitched delivery taking a couple of wickets for West Indies so far in the fixture. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's dismissal:

    VIRAT GONE!

    SO SAD!

    THIS IS NOT GOOD!

    DOUBLE WICKETS!

    LOL!

    OH, NO!

    CAN'T BELIEVE!

