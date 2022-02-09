IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli dismissed on a delivery wide outside off once again

After Rohit Sharma was dimissed on a team total of nine runs, former Indian captain Virat Kohli came in to bat at number 3. Kohli was once again dismissed chasing a delivery outside off-stump by Odean Smith. He attempted to play a drive-through the covers but the ball shaped away and he edged it to the wicketkeeper Shai Hope on a score of 18 runs. Odean Smith also dismissed Rishabh Pant on a short-pitched delivery taking a couple of wickets for West Indies so far in the fixture.