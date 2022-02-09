IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma gets DRS right to dismiss Darren Bravo

Today at 6:51 PM
Rohit Sharma took a successful review as Darren Bravo edged a delivery by Prasidh Krishna to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after the umpire adjudged him not out. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were convinced that the ball had taken edge off the Bravo’s bat and reviewed the decision to reverse it.
India are playing the second One Day International of a three-match series against West Indies in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi stadium. Rohit Sharma got a review right to get rid of Darren Bravo when the left-hander had just scored a run in his short stay at the crease.
Prasidh Krishna came to bowl the 10th over and he bowled a delivery to Darren Bravo shaping away from him. The left-hander was beaten on his outside edge and Rishabh Pant appealed for a caught behind. The on-field umpire adjudged the Darren Bravo not-out. However Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were convinced that the batsman had edged the delivery and Rohit went for DRS. The review gave conclusive evidence that Darren Bravo had edged Prasidh Krishna's fast delivery.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
OUT!
February 9, 2022
WHAT A DECISION!
Decision by Rohit Sharma 🔥#INDvsWI #RohitSharma #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/SoVBnNPsEw— Asif Ali (@DargaAsifAli) February 9, 2022
FIRE MODE!
Prasith on Fire mode😳🔥#INDvsWI— ＤＥＸＴＥＲ🤫 (@DexteR_VJ) February 9, 2022
ROHIT SHARMA!
4th consecutive successful drs for captain Rohit sharma inside 2 odi's— Somnath chakraborty ⚽🏏 (@somnath20094585) February 9, 2022
After took permanent Captainship.
Rohit review system#INDvWI #INDvsWI
DIAMOND!
This Prasidh Krishna is a diamond. Big, strong, aggressive. So refreshing to see after all these midget seamers we have picked in the last few years. #INDvsWI #IndianCricketTeam #INDvWI— Mumelelo Mbangwa (@Bullakhulla2) February 9, 2022
4 OUT OF 4!
4 out of 4 for ROHIT REVIEW SYSTEM in this ODI series. #INDvWI #INDvsWI #RohitSharma— Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) February 9, 2022
RRS!
Rohit Review System 🔥#RohitSharma #INDvsWI #INDvWI #WIvsIND #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/jDmADycy3D— CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) February 9, 2022
PANT!
No one will talk about how Rishabh Pant convinced to take the review, because it doesn't suit their agenda 🔥#INDvsWI | #RishabhPant— Shivz (@Shivz_Tweets17) February 9, 2022
OP!
Bravo ke Wicket ke baad Background mae— Cricketfan (@45RohiRat18Fan) February 9, 2022
Ghungroo song
Op 😂😅🔥 #INDvsWI
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.