IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma gets DRS right to dismiss Darren Bravo

Prasidh Krishna came to bowl the 10th over and he bowled a delivery to Darren Bravo shaping away from him. The left-hander was beaten on his outside edge and Rishabh Pant appealed for a caught behind. The on-field umpire adjudged the Darren Bravo not-out. However Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were convinced that the batsman had edged the delivery and Rohit went for DRS. The review gave conclusive evidence that Darren Bravo had edged Prasidh Krishna's fast delivery.