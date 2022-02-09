 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma gets DRS right to dismiss Darren Bravo

    Rohi Sharma got the DRS right to get rid off Darren Bravo in the second ODI against WI.

    Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:51 PM

    Rohit Sharma took a successful review as Darren Bravo edged a delivery by Prasidh Krishna to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after the umpire adjudged him not out. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were convinced that the ball had taken edge off the Bravo’s bat and reviewed the decision to reverse it.

    India are playing the second One Day International of a three-match series against West Indies in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi stadium. Rohit Sharma got a review right to get rid of Darren Bravo when the left-hander had just scored a run in his short stay at the crease. 

    Prasidh Krishna came to bowl the 10th over and he bowled a delivery to Darren Bravo shaping away from him. The left-hander was beaten on his outside edge and Rishabh Pant appealed for a caught behind. The on-field umpire adjudged the Darren Bravo not-out. However Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were convinced that the batsman had edged the delivery and Rohit went for DRS. The review gave conclusive evidence that Darren Bravo had edged Prasidh Krishna's fast delivery. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

