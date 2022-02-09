 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul gets run-out after mixup with Suryakumar Yadav

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    KL Rahul was runout for 49 after mixup with Suryakumar Yadav

    Twitter

    Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul gets run-out after mixup with Suryakumar Yadav

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:04 PM

    Indian batsman KL Rahul was run out in the second ODI against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after a mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav. KL Rahul missed the first game but made his return to the side in second fixture and batted at number 4 against West Indies.

    KL Rahul was batting fluently until a mixup with Suryakumar Yadav resulted in him being run out in the second ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rahul had hit the ball to the left of deep cover and was looking for the second run. Suryakumar Yadav responded for the run as KL Rahul was running towards the danger end. However, during the run KL Rahul just stopped for a second which resulted in his run out. 

    KL Rahul scored 49 off 48 balls on his return to the side in place of Ishan Kishan after missing the first ODI against West Indies. The right-handed batsman batted at number 4 on Wednesday, a spot which Rishabh Pant was batting regularly at during the South Africa series. 

    During his innings, KL Rahul struck four boundaries and two sixes.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to his KL Rahul's runout. 

    RAHUL GONE!

    BIG FISH!

    UNFAIR?

    HAHA!

    BRAINFADE!

    RAHUL'S FAULT?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down