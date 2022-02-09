Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul gets run-out after mixup with Suryakumar Yadav

KL Rahul was batting fluently until a mixup with Suryakumar Yadav resulted in him being run out in the second ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rahul had hit the ball to the left of deep cover and was looking for the second run. Suryakumar Yadav responded for the run as KL Rahul was running towards the danger end. However, during the run KL Rahul just stopped for a second which resulted in his run out.