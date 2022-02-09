Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies by 44 runs to win series

Today at 9:39 PM
India beat West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday after a stellar bowling performance from Prasidh Krishna. Krishna rattled the West Indies top-order which helped India to make sure that the game never went out of their reach because of wickets at regular intervals.
KRISHNA!
Prasidh Krishna was the star with the ball - wickets with new ball and old ball - 4 wickets for just 12 runs from 9 overs including 3 maiden. #WIvIND #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/Nf9Gef8sE8— The Global Sports (@TheGlobalSp0rts) February 9, 2022
WON!
Rohit Sharma as a captain after becoming full-time for India:— The Global Sports (@TheGlobalSp0rts) February 9, 2022
Won
Won
Won
Won
Won#WIvIND #WIvsIND
VICTORY!
WI bowled out for 193, India win the series and the second odi by 44 runs. Prasidh Krishna was the star, he took 4 wickets and the captaincy by Rohit was excellent, a great start to his new era as a captain.#India #WIvIND #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #Cricket #CricketTwitter #ODI— SAI KATHPALIA (@SaiKathpalia) February 9, 2022
INCREDIBLE!
Incredible bowling by #PrasidhKrishna tonight. 🔥#IndianCricketTeam wanted its bowlers to step up and the upcoming pacer delivered a phenomenal performance.— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) February 9, 2022
9 overs, 3 maidens, 12 runs, 4 wkts. 💪#WIvsIND #WIvIND
11TH SUCCESSIVE!
This is India's 11th successive ODI bilateral series win over the West Indies since Jan 2007.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2022
The last time WI was able to beat India in an ODI series was in May 2006 when they won the series 4-1 in the Caribbean!#IndvWI #WIvInd
NEW ERA!
New Era Win With Calm 🧘♂️ #WIvIND— Dhärméndra (@Tirgar_) February 9, 2022
SUPERB CATCH!
Rohit Sharma reaction when Odean Smith got out and Virat Kohli Taken a Superb catch.#WIvIND #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/YbONJS0pea— The Global Sports (@TheGlobalSp0rts) February 9, 2022
KING!
What a catch by #Virat 🔥— Prakhar (@ps21369) February 9, 2022
Those aren't easy ones.
Take a bow 🙌#ViratKohli #IndvWI #IndvsWI#WIvIND #WIvsIND
100%!
Kohli proved He always gives 💯%— MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) February 9, 2022
Effort in the Field as He took a Mishit from Odean Smith & Brought a Sigh of Relief to #RohitSharma
Hope #Kohli didn't injured his neck in the process!#INDvWI#WIvIND #INDvsWI#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/RotNlJoknQ
BRILLIANT!
What a brilliant over by #WashingtonSundar under immense pressure & picked up the dangerous wicket as well.. well done lad. #INDvWI #WIvIND— Rehman🦇 (@rehmantweetz) February 9, 2022
