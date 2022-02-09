 user tracker image
    Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies by 44 runs to win series

    Prasidh Krishna's brilliant performance helped India win series against WI.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:39 PM

    India beat West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday after a stellar bowling performance from Prasidh Krishna. Krishna rattled the West Indies top-order which helped India to make sure that the game never went out of their reach because of wickets at regular intervals.

    India beat West Indies in the second ODI to clinch the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Prasidh Krishna was the star with the ball for India as he took 4 wickets for 12 runs in 9 overs to rattle West Indies and set the tone for India's win. The fast bowler during his spell bowled two maiden overs which is a rare sight in ODI cricket these days.
    Shardul Thakur went for a few in his first spell but managed to come back and took 2 wickets in his spell for 41 runs.
    Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar took one wicket each to make sure West Indies were left with too much to do while chasing.
    Earlier in the day, Nicholas Pooran, the stand-in skipper in place of an injured Kieron Pollard won the toss and asked India to bat first. Rohit Sharma alongside Rishabh Pant came to open the innings for India. This was Rishabh Pant's first game as an opening batsman in ODI cricket for India. However, the move did not pay off as Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 5 and Rishabh Pant too departed for 18. 
    Former India skipper Virat Kohli's struggles with form continued as he managed to score just 18 like Pant. However, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stitched an important partnership. KL Rahul scored 49 before running himself out after a mixup with Suryakumar Yadav.
    Suryakumar Yadav scored 64 during his innings which included 5 boundaries. Yadav's innings helped India reach 239 after 50 overs which turned out to be a winning total in the end.
    Here is how Twitter reacted to India's series win.

