 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Deepak Hooda takes his maiden ODI wicket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Deepak Hooda dismissed Shamarh Brooks on 44

    Twitter

    IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Deepak Hooda takes his maiden ODI wicket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:35 PM

    Deepak Hooda took his first wicket in international cricket on the fifth ball of his very first over in the second ODI against West Indies. Hooda bowled a full-length delivery and a well-set Shamarh Brooks batting on 44 runs tried to loft the ball over the long-on only to find Suryakumar Yadav.

    India and West Indies are playing the second ODI of the series against each other in Ahmedabad. West Indies have a target of 238 ahead of them and have lost more than half of the batting unit so far. Batting first, India scored a total of 237/9 courtesy of a knock from Suryakumar Yadav of 64 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith picked a couple of wickets each for the Carribean side. 

    Deepak Hooda who is playing as an all-rounder in the team, bagged his maiden ODI wicket. Hooda bowled a full length delivery to well set Shamarh Brooks playing on 44 runs. He tried to lift the ball over long-on but Suryakumar Yadav who was fielding at the position caught the ball easily. 



    WICKET! 





    MAIDEN WICKET!

    HAPPY!

    CONGRATS!

    HOODA!

    THE FIRST!

    WOW!

    NEXT LEVEL!

    AWWWW!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down