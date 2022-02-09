IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Deepak Hooda takes his maiden ODI wicket

India and West Indies are playing the second ODI of the series against each other in Ahmedabad. West Indies have a target of 238 ahead of them and have lost more than half of the batting unit so far. Batting first, India scored a total of 237/9 courtesy of a knock from Suryakumar Yadav of 64 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith picked a couple of wickets each for the Carribean side.