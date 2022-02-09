IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Deepak Hooda takes his maiden ODI wicket

Today at 8:35 PM
Deepak Hooda took his first wicket in international cricket on the fifth ball of his very first over in the second ODI against West Indies. Hooda bowled a full-length delivery and a well-set Shamarh Brooks batting on 44 runs tried to loft the ball over the long-on only to find Suryakumar Yadav.
India and West Indies are playing the second ODI of the series against each other in Ahmedabad. West Indies have a target of 238 ahead of them and have lost more than half of the batting unit so far. Batting first, India scored a total of 237/9 courtesy of a knock from Suryakumar Yadav of 64 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith picked a couple of wickets each for the Carribean side.
Deepak Hooda who is playing as an all-rounder in the team, bagged his maiden ODI wicket. Hooda bowled a full length delivery to well set Shamarh Brooks playing on 44 runs. He tried to lift the ball over long-on but Suryakumar Yadav who was fielding at the position caught the ball easily.
