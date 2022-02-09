BAN vs SA | Bangladesh to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests in March

In a recent development, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that Bangladesh will tour their country for a multi-format series from March 18. Bangladesh recently toured New Zealand for a Test series which ended in a draw a month back. On the other hand, South Africa hosted a ODI and T20I series against India and won both if them. The series between Bangladesh and South Africa will consist of three ODIs and two Tests between March 18 to April 12. Both the series will be important as they will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and ICC World Test Championship.