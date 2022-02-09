BAN vs SA | Bangladesh to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests in March

Today at 5:54 PM
Cricket South Africa have announced on Wednesday that Bangladesh will tour South Africa for a series consisting of three ODIs and two Test matches. The fixtures of the series will be played from March 18 to April 12 across four venues namely Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban and Gqeberha.
In a recent development, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that Bangladesh will tour their country for a multi-format series from March 18. Bangladesh recently toured New Zealand for a Test series which ended in a draw a month back. On the other hand, South Africa hosted a ODI and T20I series against India and won both if them. The series between Bangladesh and South Africa will consist of three ODIs and two Tests between March 18 to April 12. Both the series will be important as they will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and ICC World Test Championship.
Centurion will host two ODIs while Johannesburg will host another ODI fixture. Also, the two Tests will be played at Durban and Gqeberha. A Bangladesh Cricket official has said to Cricbuzz that the visitors might stay at Johannesburg during the tour.
