Australia's T20I tour of New Zealand cancelled

Australia's three-match T20I series in New Zealand have been abandoned as the host nation is yet to relax Mandatory Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) rules for travellers from Australia. Earlier, the New Zealand tour of Australia, consisting of three ODIs and a one-off T20I was postponed due to Covid restrictions in the country.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White stated it is impossible for the governing body to continue with the series due to border restrictions.

"At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria," White said.

"However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.

"It's disappointing - but we know it's the same for businesses and individuals and other sports, and we're grateful for the international schedule we have," he added.

The Australia tour of New Zealand, comprising of three T20Is were scheduled to be played on March 17, 18 and 20, and it was planned to conduct concurrently with Australia's Test tour of Pakistan. The NZC have decided to play a one-off T20I against the Netherlands on March 25, and the match will be held at McLean Park in Napier.