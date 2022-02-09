Australia need a new coaching style and skill set, says Pat Cummins

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday broke his silence on Justin Langer's exit as head coach of the team, and stated that the national side needs a new coaching style. Cummins further added that the players were okay with Langer's intense coaching style as it set higher team standards.

Justin Langer stepped down as Australia head coach with immediate effect on February 5 after rejecting a short-term extension in the post offered by the cricket governing body of the country. Following Langer's resignation as head coach, several former Australian cricketers including, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Mitchell Johnson lashed out at Cricket Australia and Pat Cummins for not dealing with the case in a proper manner.

The former cricketers had opined that Cummins could have backed Langer considering the 51-year-old's immense contribution to the Australia cricket team during his four-year stint as head coach. During Langer's period as head coach of the side, Australia won the T20 World Cup and Ashes. The Australian side tasted success in all formats of the game after Langer was appointed as head coach following the sandpaper gate issue in 2018.

Meanwhile, Cummins broke his silence on Langer's resignation, saying that the national team needs a coaching style and skill set. The Australia Test captain further added that the players were okay with Langer's intense coaching style as it set higher team standards.

"Justin has acknowledged his style was intense, he has apologized to players and staff for his intensity and I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were OK with JL's intensity .. and Justin's intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant legacies. To be better players of Australia, from this solid foundation, we need a new style of coaching and skill set," Cummins said in his statement,

"This was the feedback the players gave to Cricket Australia and it is the feedback I understand the support staff also gave. CA has made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning. I take this responsibility seriously. I live and breathe it. We also have a duty to our mates," he added.

Cummins reckoned that he will back his teammates just like the former players have stood up for their compatriots in the game.

"Many former players have reached out to me and silently offered me their advice, which is welcome. Some others have spoken in the media - which is also welcome and comes from a love of the game and their support of a mate. To all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine," Cummins said.

"There has been much public comment since Justin Langer's resignation as coach of the Australian cricket team. For good reason, I have not made a public comment before today. Now that a decision has been made by Justin to resign and given his own public comments and others by Cricket Australia, I can provide some clarity," he added.