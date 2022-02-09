AUS vs PAK | Pakistan announces 16-member squad for Australia Tests

Today at 1:27 PM
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, February 9 announced a 16-member squad for the historic Test series at home against Australia, which is scheduled to begin from March 4. Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach of the team, and Shaun Tait has been roped in as the fast bowling coach.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced their 16-member squad for the three-match Test series at home against Australia, starting on March 4 in Rawalpindi. From the Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan made three changes to their squad for the upcoming red-ball series against Australia.
Haris Rauf, who is yet to make his Test debut has been included in the 16-member squad after being part of the national side during South Africa and Zimbabwe Tests in 2021. The right-arm pacer will replace off-spinner Bilal Asif, who was part of the Pakistan squad for the Bangladesh tour. Opening batsman, Shan Masood, who last played a Test match in January 2021 has been recalled to the national side for the three-match Test series against Australia. Masood has been brought into the side to replace Abid Ali, who is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process after being diagnosed with a heart condition in December 2021.
Meanwhile, chief selector Muhammad Wasim stated that the players have been rewarded for their consistency.
"We have opted for consistency for the important home series against Australia and changes have only been made where absolutely necessary. This is to give the boys confidence, reward them for their impressive performances in the longer version of the game in 2021 and continue to build the side for the future,"
Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for another 12 months. The governing body also confirmed the appointment of former Australian pacer Shaunt Tai as the team's fast bowling coach for 12 months, whereas former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has been roped in as batting coach for the upcoming Test matches against the Pat Cummins-le side.
Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, M Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood
Reserves: Kamran Ghulan, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.