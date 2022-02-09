AUS vs PAK | Pakistan announces 16-member squad for Australia Tests

Haris Rauf, who is yet to make his Test debut has been included in the 16-member squad after being part of the national side during South Africa and Zimbabwe Tests in 2021. The right-arm pacer will replace off-spinner Bilal Asif, who was part of the Pakistan squad for the Bangladesh tour. Opening batsman, Shan Masood, who last played a Test match in January 2021 has been recalled to the national side for the three-match Test series against Australia. Masood has been brought into the side to replace Abid Ali, who is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process after being diagnosed with a heart condition in December 2021.