Reports | Mohali to host Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, Sri Lanka series to start with T20Is

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, and not in Bengaluru as planned earlier. Both teams will play three T20Is and two Tests from February 24 and the tour will end with the final Test, starting on March 12.
India are currently engaged in an ODI series against West Indies, and later the Men in Blue will lock horns with the same opposition for three T20Is in Kolkata. After the conclusion of the limited-overs series against the West Indies, India are scheduled to play a multi-format home series against Sri Lanka.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Sri Lanka tour of India will begin with the T20Is, and not Tests as planned earlier. Lucknow will host the first T20I on February 24, while the remaining two fixtures of the three-match series will be played on February 26 and 27 in Dharamsala.
The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Mohali from March 3 to 7, while the second and final Test of the series will be held in Bengaluru from March 12 to 16. The Mohali Test will be the 100th Test for former Indian captain Virat Kohli. It is also uncertain whether the second Test will be a day-night fixture.
"We don't know if it is a day-night Test. All we know is it will be from March 12 to 16," a KSCA official said, stating that the association is waiting for a formal communication from the BCCI.
As per the initial schedule, the Sri Lanka tour of India was supposed to start with the two-match Test series. Also, Rohit Sharma is expected to succeed Kohli as Test captain ahead of the Sri Lanka Tests.
