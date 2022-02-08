IPL 2022 | It will be nice to reunite with CSK, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 3:08 PM
Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction, Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that it will be nice for him to come back to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he started his IPL journey.
IPL 2022 will have two new teams on the roster and there will be a mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. All the 10 teams have already submitted their final list of retentions ahead of the mega auction. Chennai Super Kings, who lifted the IPL title in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2022.
The MS Dhoni-led side have been one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came into the limelight while plying his trade for the Chennai-based franchise, as he played a pivotal role in the team's success in the initial years. Ashwin featured in 97 matches for CSK, and scalped 90 wickets at an economy of 6.46 between 2010 and 2015.
Meanwhile, Ashwin has expressed his desire to return to CSK. Speaking further on his wish to reunite with CSK, Ashwin admitted that his chances of making a comeback to the team are thin, as the franchise already have Moeen Ali as an off-spinner.
“I'm actually not too sure, but to be honest, a professional player going anywhere giving his best must be the ideal way to go about it,” Ashwin said during a chat with former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley.
"But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don't know how they gonna go about it, so let's wait and watch,” he added.
Overall, Ashwin has so far scalped 145 wickets from 167 IPL matches.
