IPL 2022 | It will be nice to reunite with CSK, says Ravichandran Ashwin

The MS Dhoni-led side have been one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came into the limelight while plying his trade for the Chennai-based franchise, as he played a pivotal role in the team's success in the initial years. Ashwin featured in 97 matches for CSK, and scalped 90 wickets at an economy of 6.46 between 2010 and 2015.