IPL 2022 | Want to come back as the old version of myself, reveals T Natarajan

T Natarajan has stated that he wants to come back as the old version of himself and want to focus on yorkers and cutters in the future after he was away from the game due to injury and Covid. Natarajan also added that he is nervous as he is coming back from a long break to play the Ranji Trophy.
T Natarajan has been one of the effective seamers for the Indian team in a short span of career he had so far. Natarajan has 3 wickets from 1 Test, 3 wickets from 2 ODIs and 7 wickets in 4 T20I fixtures. He also have a impressive record in IPL 20 wickets in 24 IPL matches. His death bowling has been effective but the left-arm seamer has been away from the game since India’s tour to Australia due to injury and Covid.
He will now make a return playing for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy this season. Sharing his plans of making a comeback, Natarajan has revealed that he wants to come back as the old version of himself.
"I've done well in the IPL and for India before, so people will expect strong performances from me. Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm and will be more clear with my plans. I'm feeling refreshed now and just want to keep doing whatever has worked for me in the past - focusing on my yorkers and cutters. I want to come back as the old Natarajan," Natarajan said to ESPNCricinfo.
Mega auction for the IPL 2022 is scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. His base price for the auction is 1 Crore rupees however a bidding war can be expected due to his skill of death bowling. Also, there is a T20I World Cup to be played this year. Natrajan said that he wants to focus on his strengths and keep working hard.
“I'm not thinking too much about it [the auction]. IPL, another T20 World Cup - there are talks about 2022 being a big year - but I just want to focus on my strengths and keep working hard. If I do that, the rest of the things will fall in place. I'm coming back after a long break, so I'll be lying if I say I'm not nervous.”
