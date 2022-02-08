IPL 2022 | Want to come back as the old version of myself, reveals T Natarajan

"I've done well in the IPL and for India before, so people will expect strong performances from me. Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm and will be more clear with my plans. I'm feeling refreshed now and just want to keep doing whatever has worked for me in the past - focusing on my yorkers and cutters. I want to come back as the old Natarajan," Natarajan said to ESPNCricinfo.