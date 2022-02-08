IND vs WI | Mohammed Siraj has always been a whole-hearted bowler, says Sunil Gavaskar

Ahead of India's second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday, Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj saying that the pacer has always been a whole-hearted bowler. Gavaskar further added that Siraj's bowling skills will get better if he bowls along with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

India handed a resounding six-wicket defeat to West Indies in the first ODI, and the Men in Blue will be heading to the second fixture eyeing a series victory against the Kieron Pollard-side. The second fixture of the three-match ODI series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday, and Team will be looking forward to continuing their good form from the series opener.

The bowling department of the Rohit Sharma-led side displayed a brilliant performance in the first ODI against West Indies. In the absence of senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, the fast-bowling attack was led by Mohammed Siraj. The 27-year-old impressed everyone with his stellar bowling performance in the powerplay overs for India. In the third over of the match, Siraj scalped the wicket of Shai Hope, and gave an early breakthrough for his side. The Indian speedster clinched only wicket in the match, but the pacer leaked only 26 runs during his eight-over spell.

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar lauded Siraj for his exuberant spell in the first ODI, and stated that the Indian speedster has always been a whole-hearted bowler. The former Indian cricketer further added that Siraj is an energetic bowler, and always gives his best for the team.

“He was very good. And he keeps on improving. He has always been a whole-hearted bowler. You see the first ball that he bowls and the last ball that he bowls at the end of the day, he is running in with the same energy. That is what every captain is looking for. Somebody who is going to give 100 per cent every single time,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“You can see that...the first two boundaries that were hit of him were deliveries where he was trying to move away. He had two slips in position so the thinking was good...if the ball was bouncing a little more the catch would go to the second slip. Then he bowled the scrambled seam delivery and got the batsman out. He is a thinking bowler,” he added.

Gavaskar reckoned that Siraj's bowling skills will get better if he bowls more along with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

“The more he is going to bowl along with Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami, who are both not here... and both stand at mid-off and mid-on when he is bowling and all the time having a word with him. That is such a plus for a young bowler to have two top bowlers talking to him just about every delivery. He is just going to get better and better,” Gavaskar said.