IND vs WI | Flexible to bat at any position, happy with the way things are going, reckons Suryakumar Yadav

Ahead of the second ODI between India and West Indies on Wednesday, Suryakumar Yadav has stated that he is flexible to bat at any position offered by the team management and is happy with how things are going right now. Suryakumar further added that he is looking forward to playing Tests for India.

India thrashed West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI, and the Men in Blue will be eyeing the series victory against the Kieron Pollard-led side by clinching victory in the second fixture on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. In the series opener, India bundled out West Indies for a paltry total of 176 after opting to bowl first.

In reply, the Indian openers started off well for the hosts, but the West Indies bowlers scalped four wickets in a span of five overs, and troubled the Rohit Sharma-led side. However, an unbeaten 62-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Deepak Hooda helped the Men in Blue to chase down the target in 28 overs.

Suryakumar scored 34 off 36 balls and remained not out, while Hooda played a good supporting role with his unbeaten 26 runs. During his 36-ball stay at the crease, Suryakumar struck five boundaries and outplayed the West Indies bowlers.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar stated that he is flexible to bat at any position offered by the team management. The right-hander further added that he is happy with how things are going right now for him in Team India.

"I am really flexible, wherever the team management wants me to bat, I am really flexible to bat at any position. Yes, I have batted at No.3, 4 and 5, really happy with the way things are going right now," Suryakumar told ANI.

"Back home, I do a lot of net sessions. The motivation comes automatically. Definitely, whenever there is a chance, I will bowl also. Whenever they feel they can use me, I am always available," he added.

Speaking on the second ODI against West Indies, Suryakumar stated that the team will bat the same way they did in the series opener. The 31-year-old further added that there is nothing to change from the last fixture.

"I think we have kept things really simple. We are going to bat the same way we did in the first ODI. When we bat first, we have to go all the way and try and post a defendable score. The way we batted in the last game was perfect; the tempo and intensity were nice. There is nothing to change," Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar reckoned that he is looking forward to playing Test cricket for India.

"Obviously, I have always loved playing red-ball cricket because that is where it all started for me. Whenever I am free and available, I have always played red-ball cricket. I am looking forward to playing Tests for India," he added.