IND vs WI | I don’t think Virat Kohli needs a break, says Saba Karim

After Virat Kohli was dismissed on eight runs in the first ODI against West Indies on a short-pitched delivery, former India cricketer Saba Karim has opined that the right-hander doesn’t need a break, but he can take it if he wants to. Karim further added that Kohli knows what is best for him.
India won the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday by six wickets, taking a lead of 1-0 in the three-match series. The Men in Blue displayed a brilliant bowling performance and bundled out the Kieron Pollard-led side for a paltry total of 176 runs. India started off their batting innings well against West Indies, however, Virat Kohli failed to convert his good start into a big score.
The former India captain played an uncharacteristic innings, scoring eight runs from four balls. Kohli walked back to the pavilion after playing a short-pitched delivery by Alzarri Joseph, which resulted in his wicket. The 33-year-old scored two half-centuries in the three-match ODI series in South Africa, but he failed to continue his good form during the first ODI against West Indies.
Several former cricketers have suggested that Kohli needs to take a break from the game. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim stated that Kohli does not need a break from the game, but the right-hand batsman can take it if he feels so.
"Only Virat Kohli knows what is best for him. He knows what his state of mind is or is he able to plan like before. If he feels like it, he can take a break but I don't think Kohli needs a break. Usually, you can see the clarity in Kohli's batting right away, in the way which he approaches. It seemed like he was in a lot of haste, couldn't see his usual planning,” Karim said while speaking on KhelNeeti YouTube channel.
"It has been a while since I've seen him get out to a short ball. Alzarri Joseph clearly planned it, all he bowled was short deliveries. The clarity and the focus were missing from Kohli."
The second ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, 9 February in Ahmedabad.
