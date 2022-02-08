'I am not putting myself up for any job', says Jason Gillespie on Australia coaching role

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie, who was touted as one of the favourites to succeed Justin Langer as Australia's head coach, has stated that he is not interested in taking up the role. Gillespie further added that the resignation of Langer as Australia head coach was heartbreaking.

Cricket Australia on Saturday, February 5 had accepted Justin Langer's resignation as head coach of the national side. Langer was offered a short-term extension, but the former Australian opener did not accept and decided to step down from the coaching role. The 51-year-old's four-year tenure as Australia's head coach started in 2018 after the sandpaper gate issue, which eventually resulted in a one-year ban for David Warner and Steve Smith.

Langer led the Australian team to great success in all formats of the game. During Langer's coaching stint, Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021, and recently the national side also won the Ashes in a 4-0 margin by outplaying England in the five-match Test series. After Langer's resignation, several former cricketers and experts lashed out at the cricket governing body of the country for dealing with the issue in an inappropriate manner.

In a recent development, Cricket Australia appointed Andrew McDonald as interim head coach ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, and the Pakistan tour in March. Cricket Australia will look for a permanent head coach for the national side, and Jason Gillespie was touted as one of the favourites to succeed Justin Langer as Australia's head coach. However, the former Australian fast bowler stated that he is not interested in taking up the coaching role of the national side.

“I am not putting myself up for any job, It’s nice to be thought of in that way but it’s certainly something I am not even thinking about entertaining,” Gillespie told reporters on Tuesday.

Gillespie reckoned that the resignation of Langer was heartbreaking after seeing the 51-year-old's immense contribution to the Australian cricket team in all formats of the game.

“Everyone has been pretty disappointed with how it has all played out – pretty heartbreaking to see, to be honest. But unfortunately, it is what it is. Justin has handled himself very well…the decision has been made and whatever decision they make, they make," he added.

“Justin will go on and do wonderful things that we all know he can. He has done a fine job with Australian cricket the last four years and we all wish him really well because he will succeed in whatever he puts his mind to.” Gillespie added.