AUS vs PAK | Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour, Ashton Agar earns a recall to the squad

Today at 9:39 AM
Australia have announced a full-strength squad for the three Tests in the historic tour of Pakistan scheduled to be starting from March 4. Josh Hazlewood has returned to the squad while Ashton Agar has earned a recall and will play the role of third spinner in the squad to tour Pakistan.
Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan from March 4 and a 18-member squad for the Test series has been announced. Ashton Agar has been added to the squad and he will play the role of a third spinner after Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson. The spinner is added considering the spin-friendly conditions in the subcontinent.
There are no major surprise in the squad led by Pat Cummins. Marcus Harris has retained his place in the squad while Josh Hazlewood has recovered from injury and has been included in the squad. Jhye Richardson will miss the series for the purpose of workload management and Michael Neser will replace him to complete the fast bowling attack. Andrew McDonald will serve as interim head coach in place of Justin Lnager who has resigned from the post.
"This squad covers for all scenarios including the conditions given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan," national selector George Bailey said.
"With several subcontinent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon this is a great first-up challenge for the group after the successful home Ashes Series. It's also a very historic tour given the length of time since an Australian side last toured Pakistan."
There were reports that the Australian players were not willing to go to Pakistan but no player has pulled out of the tour surprisingly.
Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.