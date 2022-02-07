IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore to bid heavily for Jason Holder in mega auction - Reports

According to a PTI report, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is likely to bid heavily for West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction, scheduled on February 12 and 13. The report further suggests that RCB are interested in bidding for Ambati Rayudu and Riyan Parag.

The upcoming season of the IPL will be an exciting edition as two new teams will join the previous eight franchises, and will be in contention for the coveted trophy. Ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL, a mega auction is scheduled in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. All the 10 franchises have submitted their final list of retentions, and the teams will look forward to building a strong team by purchasing skilled players through the upcoming mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega auction. Kohli had relinquished his RCB captaincy after the conclusion of IPL 2021, and the franchise will look forward to purchasing a player who can lead the side in the lucrative league.

According to a PTI report, RCB are interested in picking West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, Indian cricketers Ambati Rayudu and Riyan Parag in the mega auction. The report further suggests that the Bangalore-based franchise have reserved INR 12 crore for Holder, INR 8 crore for Rayudu and INR 7 crore for Parag.

"Ben Stokes isn't available, Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis are taken. Mitchell Marsh you never know whether he can survive a full IPL with his injury prone career, Holder has been phenomenal if one looks at his record. RCB will like to go the distance as some others will also pitch in," a source close to the franchise told PTI.

"For Holder, they have reserved Rs 12 crore and another Rs 8 crore for Rayudu and Rs 7 crore for Parag. If they spend Rs 27 crore approximately on these players, they would have another Rs 28 crore left.

"The core with Kohli, Maxwell, Siraj, Holder, Rayudu and Parag will be set. Let's hope they can get two out of preferred three," the source added.

Earlier, a few reports suggested that RCB are interested in bidding for Shreyas Iyer as their captaincy candidate for the upcoming seasons. The Bangalore-based franchise have INR 57 crore in their auction purse while heading to the IPL bidding war.