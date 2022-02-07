IND vs WI | Worked on bowling side-arm when I was away from Team India, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

After completing 100 wickets in ODIs, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said that he worked on bowling side-arm while being away from the national team. Chahal scalped four wickets by conceding 49 runs during his spell in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday, February 6 in Ahmedabad.

India handed a six-wicket defeat to West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first, and the Indian bowlers produced a brilliant bowling performance, which restricted the visitors to a meagre total of 176. Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar ran through the West Indies batting line-up, and scalped seven wickets between them.

Sundar was brought early into the attack, and the all-rounder ended with three wickets. Chahal was retained in the squad despite his poor performance in the ODIs in South Africa, and the leg-spinner repaid the selectors' faith in him with four wickets in the series opener against West Indies. During the process, Chahal also completed 100 wickets in ODIs for India.

Reflecting on his spell, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he has worked on bowling side-arm while being away from the national side.

"It is a nice feeling, my career has seen ups and downs. I have managed to get 100 wickets in ODIs, it is a big moment. Did not think that I will achieve the feat early in my career. I have changed my angles. Other bowlers used to bowl side-arm, so I (toO) worked on that when I was not in the team," Chahal told skipper Rohit Sharma in a video posted on BCCI.TV

Chahal was ineffective in the ODI series against South Africa as he ended with two wickets from three matches. The leg-spinner revealed that he learnt a lot from the South Africa ODIs, and will use googly more while bowling as it is his strongest weapon.

"I was not bowling googly in the South Africa series. When there are big-hitting batters, they tend to go after spinners. Googly is my strong weapon. The more I bowl it, the more I will achieve success," he stated.

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, February 9 in Ahmedabad.