IND vs WI | Virat Kohli is one of those batsmen who does not really duck, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 10:58 AM
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Virat Kohli is one of those batsmen who does not really duck and so the opposition tries to bounce him out in the ODIs. Gavaskar also warned Kohli that he should be ready to face some more short-pitched deliveries in the upcoming games.
India made a winning start to the three match ODI series against West Indies winning the opening fixture by six wickets. Bowling first, India bundled out the opposition for 176 and chased the target with the loss of just four wickets. Yuzvendra Chahl bagged four wickets while Rohit Sharma contributed with a half-century while batting. Former India captain Virat Kohli scored eight runs from four deliveries in the fixture and his century drought continued.
Alzarri Joseph attacked Kohli with short-pitched deliveries from the start. Kohli played first two bouncers for boundaries but mishit an pull over fine-leg and the top edge was caught by the fielder ending his stay at the crease for eight runs from four balls. Reflecting on Kohli’s dismissal, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the bowlers are looking to try bouncers against Kohli as he tends to go for the hook shot instead of ducking it.
“I though that even the South Africans seemed to be looking to do in one-day cricket maybe not so much in Test cricket, to try and bounce Virat Kohli. Because he is one of those batsman who does not really duck. He loves to play the hook shot, which is one where you cannot really be in control,” he stated.
“In this instance he does not get it right. He picked the ball which bounced a little bit more and then he anticipated so it wasn't quite of the middle of the bat. It went off the edge and the catch was taken. So I feel he should be prepared to face a little bit more in the remaining matches.”
The remaining two matches of the ODI series will be played on February 9 and 11.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Virat Kohli
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Alzarri Joseph
- India Vs West Indies
- India Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.