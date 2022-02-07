IND vs WI | Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy helped me bowl in different situations of the match, reveals Washington Sundar

Today at 12:19 PM
After scalping three wickets in the first ODI against West Indies, India all-rounder Washington Sundar has revealed that featuring in the Vijay Hazare trophy helped him bowl in different situations of the match. Sundar conceded just 30 runs during his spell of nine overs in the series opener.
India made an impressive start to the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a win in the first fixture by six wickets. The Men in Blue restricted the opposition for a paltry score of 176 and chased down the target comfortably in the 28th over. Washington Sundar played a crucial role for the team as he scalped three wickets by conceding just 30 runs from his nine-over spell.
Sundar was introduced in the powerplay overs and the all-rounder dismissed Brandon King and Darren Bravo in his third over. The loss of two wickets in the same over put West Indies on backfoot, and the visitors failed to recover from the early blow on their batting line-up. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer was brought back to the attack, and he dismissed Fabian Allen in the 38th over, and gave a crucial breakthrough for India.
Reflecting on his spell, Sundar stated that the experience of playing in the Vijay Hazare trophy helped him to bowl in different situations of the match.
“That’s something I have been doing for the last few years. I enjoy bowling in the powerplay now. Even the fact that I played Vijay Hazare, that helped me bowl in different situations of the game,” Sundar said during the post-match conference.
"Even there, I bowled a lot with the new ball. All those experiences have definitely helped,” he added.
Sundar has returned to the India squad after a gap of five months. The all-rounder recently clinched 16 wickets from 8 fixtures in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
