IND vs WI | Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy helped me bowl in different situations of the match, reveals Washington Sundar

Sundar was introduced in the powerplay overs and the all-rounder dismissed Brandon King and Darren Bravo in his third over. The loss of two wickets in the same over put West Indies on backfoot, and the visitors failed to recover from the early blow on their batting line-up. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer was brought back to the attack, and he dismissed Fabian Allen in the 38th over, and gave a crucial breakthrough for India.