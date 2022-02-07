IND vs WI | I ask players to challenge themselves and be innovative , says Rohit Sharma

Today at 10:10 AM
India captain Rohit Sharma has said that he asks players to challenge themselves and be innovative after India won the first ODI of a three match series against West Indies. Rohit also added that India wants to keep doing better as a team and achieve the end goal of winning fixtures going ahead.
India made an impressive start to the three match ODI series against West Indies winning the series opener by six wickets on Monday. India chased down the target with loss of four wickets in 28 overs after restricting the opposition for 176. Speaking about India’s win, India captain Rohit Sharma said that the team wants to keep getting better and he always challenges players to be innovative.
"We want to keep getting better as a team. The end goal is we should be able to achieve what the team wants. If the team requires us to do something different, we have to do it. Don't think we have to change a lot. All I will ask of the players is to challenge yourself and be innovative," he said in the post-match presentation.
Bowling first, India bundled out the West Indies for 176. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers bagging four wickets while Washington Sundar dismissed three batsmen. Jason Holder scored 57 runs for them but his knock was not enough to take West Indies to a good total. Rohit scored a half-century playing a knock of 60 runs from 51 balls while chasing and the team completed the target in 28 overs with loss of four wickets. Reflecting on the victory. Rohit said that the team ticked all the boxes but could have finished with less wickets while chasing.
"I don't believe in perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better. All in all a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes. Pretty happy with that. With that bat we could've finished with not so many wickets, that is one. Could also have created pressure on their lower order. Don't want to take any credit away," he further said.
Rohit recently missed the series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. However he was in good touch and scored a quick fifty in the match. Rohit revealed that the net session in Ahmedabad helped him prepare for the fixture.
