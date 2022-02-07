Focus is always to win the game for my team, says Shaik Rasheed

After India won the U19 World Cup 2022 by defeating England in the final on February 5 in Antigua, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed has stated his focus is always to win the game for the team. Rasheed further added that the guidance of VVS Laxman helped the players a lot during the ICC mega event.

India defeated England in the U19 World Cup 2022 final, and clinched their fifth title in the history of the tournament. The young Indian squad played quality cricket throughout the competition, and they clinched the coveted trophy without tasting a single defeat in the tournament. The Yash Dhull-led side continued their good form and handed a four-wicket defeat to England in the summit clash on Saturday, February 5 in Antigua.

During the initial stage of the tournament, captain Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, and three other teammates were tested positive for Covid-19, which eventually resulted in the players missing the group fixtures against Uganda and Ireland. However, Dhull and Rasheed made a strong back and played brilliant knocks in the semi-final against Australia. Rasheed, who scored 94 runs in the semi-final against Australia, also notched up a crucial half-century in the summit clash against England.

Meanwhile, Rasheed stated that his focus is always to win the game for the team. The India U19 vice-captain further heaped praise on VVS Laxman and stated that the former Indian cricketer guidance helped the team during their tough phase in the tournament.

"I was a little shaky in my first match after recovering from Covid - quarterfinals against Bangladesh. I scored only 26. But in the semifinals against Australia, I wanted to play my natural game. I could've taken singles and completed my century. But that's not how I play my game. Whether it's Guntur, Andhra or India, my focus is to always win the game for my team," Rasheed told TOI.

"All five of us had to quarantine and it was a strange experience being locked up in our rooms with nothing to do. Thanks to Laxman sir, we could recover quickly. He used to make video calls to all of us to boost our spirits and confidence. He told us to focus on the tournament and not be bogged down by the virus," he added.

Rasheed reckoned that winning the U19 World Cup has made his parents proud of him. The 17-year-old further added that playing grade cricket helped him to perform well in the U19 World Cup 2022.

"Winning the World Cup U-19 title is memorable as it has made my parents proud. They have sacrificed a lot in their lives to see me in this position. I will never let them down," Rasheed said.

"I performed well in the Challengers Trophy (India B won all four matches under his captaincy; he also scored 274 runs and won two MoM awards) and the Triangular series (155 runs in two matches). All those runs as well as the two-month stint in UK helped me stay focused. The UK trip taught me a lot of things. First, to be on my own. And then to play cricket in totally different conditions," Rasheed added.