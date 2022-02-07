England names Paul Collingwood as interim head coach for West Indies Tests

Former England cricketer Paul Collingwood on Monday has been named as England's interim head coach for the three-match Test series against West Indies, starting in March. Chris Silverwood was removed from England's head coach role after the team's poor performance in the Ashes 2021-2022.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, February 7, appointed Paul Collingwood as England's interim head coach for the upcoming three-match Test series in West Indies, starting in March. Collingwood will take over the role from Chris Silverwood, who was recently removed from the position of head coach after England's Ashes debacle.

Collingwood, who was appointed as England's assistant coach in 2019, was in charge of the team's T20I series against West Indies, which the Three Lions lost by 3-2. The former England captain is currently on holiday in Barbados, and will join the Test squad at their arrival in West Indies on February 25.

Reflecting on his appointment, Collingwood stated that he is excited to coach the England Test team for the West Indies tour. The former England captain further added that the West Indies tour is a chance for the team to resist and rebuild after the Ashes disappointment.

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can't wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild," Collingwood said following the appointment.

Collingwood reckoned that his objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for building something special.

"Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special. I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper," he added.

Collingwood has featured in 68 Tests, 197 ODIs and 36 T20Is for England.