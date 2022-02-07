Chris Silverwood tries to look after the players, he is a very good coach, says Moeen Ali

After England removed Chris Silverwood as head coach, Moeen Ali has said that the former looks after the players and is a very good coach. The England all-rounder further added that the changes in the team setup were inevitable after a poor Ashes campaign where they lost the series by 4-0.

England recently lost the Ashes 2021-2022 by 4-0, and the Joe Root-le side was outplayed by the opponent in every department throughout the five-match Test series. Following the disastrous Ashes campaign, England's head coach Chris Silverwood along with assistant Graham Thorpe and head of cricket Ashely Giles were removed from their posts.

The team management was sacked not only due to their poor performance, an off-field drinking culture and poor fitness levels also resulted in the strict decision by the cricket board. However, while reflecting on the sacking of Silverwood, Moeen Ali said that the former tried to look after players and was a good coach. The England all-rounder also admitted that the changes in the team were inevitable after a poor Ashes series.

"One thing with Silverwood, he tries to look after the players and he's a brilliant person, he's a very good coach. It's a shame he's obviously not there anymore but he's made lots of friends and he can go with a lot of respect because he was such a good guy,” Moeen was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"It's always sad when people leave, the guys are good guys and they've all done a great job, but at the end of the day everything is about results and we had a poor Ashes and these things happen. It's not a job forever. They tried to do the best for the players but these things happen when you have a bad tour like Australia, which is big for England, people then always after that get sacked, so it's very sad," he added.

Paul Collingwood, Richard Dawson, Justin Langer are the contenders to be the next head coach of the England cricket team. Alec Stewart has also shown interest in the sport.

Moeen Ali recently performed well in the T20I series against West Indies and has been a very active cricketer in franchise cricket. The England all-rounder is currently playing for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Sharing his experience of playing in the BPL, Moeen said that there is a lot to learn as a batsman while playing in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is one of the hardest places to come, especially for batsmen, but you can learn so much. If you play well here, I feel you can play anywhere. That's one of the reasons I came to Bangladesh, to try and improve and get used to conditions, so when I come with England, hopefully in the future, I know the conditions better and things like that,” Moeen revealed.

"It's good for me because obviously I bowl spin. Batting, I want to still improve. I'm 34, still always trying to improve and we're doing well as a team. We want to win, obviously I want to win trophies. [I have] maybe five, six years left and I want to win as many trophies all over the world as I can, so that's my aim with Comilla Victorians, to win the competition,” he added.