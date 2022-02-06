U-19 World Cup 2022 | India beat England to win under-19 World Cup for fifth time

Today at 1:11 PM
India defeated England in the final of the under-19 world cup to win the trophy for a recording-breaking fifth time which no other team has managed to achieve. The Yash Dhull led Indian team gave a dominant performance and beat England by 4 wickets chasing an easy target of 190 runs in the finals.
India defeated England in the under-19 world cup final to win the ICC Men's under-19 world cup for a record-breaking fifth time. India is the only team to achieve this feat. The Yash Dhull-led Indian side after losing the toss was asked to field in the all-important final. Raj Bawa rattled the English batsmen and took 5 wickets for 31 runs to help India dominate the game from the beginning. Ravi Kumar was also brilliant with the ball and scalped 4 wickets for 34 runs in 9 overs.
England was in all sorts of trouble as they had lost 7 wickets for 91 runs. But, left-handed batsmen James Rew played a brilliant knock of 95 runs which helped England reach 189 runs after being bowled out in 44.5 overs.
When India came out to bat, they suffered a jolt as opening batsmen Ankrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed for a duck. However, Shaikh Rasheed took control of the innings and scored an important fifty (50 from 84 balls) to help India get back on track for the chase. However, India lost a few wickets and then Nishant Sidhu (50 off 54 balls) took control of the innings and scored an unbeaten fifty alongside Raj Bawa and Dinesh Bana to help India seal the win.
Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Bawa (13 runs off 5 balls) smashed two back-to-back sixes to seal the game India in the most dominant style reminding many of MS Dhoni's six in the World Cup final of 2011.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.