U-19 World Cup 2022 | India beat England to win under-19 World Cup for fifth time

When India came out to bat, they suffered a jolt as opening batsmen Ankrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed for a duck. However, Shaikh Rasheed took control of the innings and scored an important fifty (50 from 84 balls) to help India get back on track for the chase. However, India lost a few wickets and then Nishant Sidhu (50 off 54 balls) took control of the innings and scored an unbeaten fifty alongside Raj Bawa and Dinesh Bana to help India seal the win.