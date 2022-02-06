 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli helping Rohit Sharma get review right amidst uncertainty

    Virat Kohli helped Rohit Sharma get DRS right.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:46 PM

    Former India captain Virat Kohli helped India get a review right after Rishabh Pant was unsure about the catch that he took of Shamrah Brooks after he was given not out by the on-field umpire. Virat Kohli who was standing in the covers told Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to take the review.

    Former India captain Virat Kohli helped Rohit Sharma get a review right in the first ODI between India vs West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The incident took place in the 21st over when Yuzvendra Chahal appealed for a caught behind. The on-field umpire had given it not out and Rishabh Pant was unsure about the edge when Rohit Sharma asked him. 

    Virat Kohli, who was fielding in the covers, then came and told Rohit Sharma to go for the review as the batsman Shamrah Brooks had edged it. Rohit Sharma took Virat Kohli's word for it and went for the review which turned out to be correct and helped India get rid of Shamrah Brooks. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the same.

    Best discussion in cricket ever!😂

    Pant was clueless! XD XD XD 

    Can't see better than this DRS!🔥

    Brothers in arms!🤘

    Pant be like: Please don't ask me anything😂

    Pant panic system!😂😂

    Rolf!😂😂😂😂

    Well he gotta give time for it again!

    Best combo ever!😂😂😂

    Lit!😂🔥

    Pant after sucessful DRS be like: Mein toh bach gayee!🤣

    So, you mean RRS?

