Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli helping Rohit Sharma get review right amidst uncertainty

Former India captain Virat Kohli helped India get a review right after Rishabh Pant was unsure about the catch that he took of Shamrah Brooks after he was given not out by the on-field umpire. Virat Kohli who was standing in the covers told Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to take the review.
Former India captain Virat Kohli helped Rohit Sharma get a review right in the first ODI between India vs West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The incident took place in the 21st over when Yuzvendra Chahal appealed for a caught behind. The on-field umpire had given it not out and Rishabh Pant was unsure about the edge when Rohit Sharma asked him.
Virat Kohli, who was fielding in the covers, then came and told Rohit Sharma to go for the review as the batsman Shamrah Brooks had edged it. Rohit Sharma took Virat Kohli's word for it and went for the review which turned out to be correct and helped India get rid of Shamrah Brooks.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the same.
Best discussion in cricket ever!😂
Virat conviencing Rohit to Take a Review!— SCOOP (@Scoopknowsball) February 6, 2022
Proper Team work! pic.twitter.com/2qOEDJnD94
Pant was clueless! XD XD XD
Yeah I know match is not intresting #INDvsWI #1000thODI but this discussion before DRS is LIT 🔥— AruN🦸🏻♂️ (@arun_sak_) February 6, 2022
Rohit : to pant..what ra all we heard bat hitting sound but except u 😅
Virat : 100% it's bat
Rohit: observed voting 3+ so gone for DRS and it's out 🔥🤘
pic.twitter.com/ETHhUaFaL4
Can't see better than this DRS!🔥
February 6, 2022
Brothers in arms!🤘
Another top review by India:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 6, 2022
Virat Kohli - "I think it has hit the bat first".
Rohit Sharma goes for the review.
Decision - OUT.
Pant be like: Please don't ask me anything😂
Even Virat Kohli from a distance can give better decision than Rishabh Pant— Bhavi Chauhan (@cricketbhavi) February 6, 2022
Chalta hain game me
No hard feelings
Pant panic system!😂😂
When your keeper says “mujhe nahi pata” for a DRS call, it’s only fair that you have someone as convincing as Virat at covers to push you to take it. 😂😂#RishabhPant #ViratKholi #RohitSharma #INDvsWI— Anurag Singh Tomar (@tutafutadill) February 6, 2022
Rolf!😂😂😂😂
Rishabh Pant on field these days pic.twitter.com/QYRn5sHlNH— IndianGuppyFC (@IndianGuppyFC) February 6, 2022
Well he gotta give time for it again!
Rishabh pant is good at many things, but being confident on an edge is not one— Ambrish Krishnan (@Ambi_mama) February 6, 2022
Best combo ever!😂😂😂
Rishabh pant said no edge— RLVN (@chill_Ra_dey) February 6, 2022
my captain took the review 🤏🏼😎 wicket given
Lit!😂🔥
Rishabh Pant As Wicketkeeper Under Captain Rohit Sharma Is Just Awesome 😍🔥#RishabhPant #RohiRish #IndianVCRishabhPant pic.twitter.com/lm00MG742a— Rishabhians Planet (@Rishabhians17) February 6, 2022
Pant after sucessful DRS be like: Mein toh bach gayee!🤣
Rishabh pant bol raha tha bat nahi laga aur Virat ne bola bat laga, isliye pant review khrab krwata hai 🤣— Amit (@Amit___493) February 6, 2022
So, you mean RRS?
Rishabh Pant Review System 🔥🔥 https://t.co/PtaB9TrWHd— Nischal 🥳 (@SlowerOne_) February 6, 2022
