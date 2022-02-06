Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets a sympathetic send-off by Alzarri Joseph after unlucky dismissal

India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in an unlucky fashion at the non-striker's end during India's first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The incident took place in the 17th over of India's innings when Suryakumar Yadav played a straight drive and Alzarri Joseph managed to stick his shoe out and deflected the ball back to the stumps as Rishabh Pant was caught short of his ground at bowler's end.