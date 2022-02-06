Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets a sympathetic send-off by Alzarri Joseph after unlucky dismissal

Today at 7:23 PM
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph at the non-striker's end as he used his shoe to deflect a straight drive from Suryakumar Yadav back onto the stumps as Rishabh Pant was caught out of his crease. Rishabh Pant could manage to score just 11 runs from 9 balls.
India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in an unlucky fashion at the non-striker's end during India's first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The incident took place in the 17th over of India's innings when Suryakumar Yadav played a straight drive and Alzarri Joseph managed to stick his shoe out and deflected the ball back to the stumps as Rishabh Pant was caught short of his ground at bowler's end.
The fast-bowler gave the Indian wicket-keeper a sympathetic send-off as he walked back to the pavilion in the first ODI. During his stay at the crease, Rishabh Pant managed to score just 11 runs from 9 deliveries which included two boundaries as well.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Pant is gone!!
Quite unlucky
Unlucky dismissal, just when he was looking in good touch and about to finish off the game. #RishabhPant | #INDvsWI— Shivz (@Shivz_Tweets17) February 6, 2022
When luck is not on your side!
Unlucky for Rishabh Pant as Suryakumar's shot hits Alzarri Joseph's foot and ricochets to the stumps for a run-out! 💔#TeamIndia: 116/4#W88 #W88India #W88IndiaOfficial #INDvWI #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/K4gpvKtuqq— W88 India (@w88indiateam) February 6, 2022
Sad!
Rishabh Pant is walking off and what a way to get dismissed when he needs runs under his name in this format🤦♂️. It was a beautiful shot by SKY but ended up getting the wicket of Pant 🙂. #INDvsWI #RishabhPant #SKY— Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) February 6, 2022
Preety tragic dismissal.
Rishabh Pant seems the Unluckiest man today 😐😐#RishabhPant #INDvsWI— Himanshu kaushik (@imkhimansh2) February 6, 2022
Pant at no.4?
Unlucky dismissal of Pant, no prblm he looked fine in his inn.— Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) February 6, 2022
If management trusts him to be No.4, he shd get atleast 20 inn. at 4
Constant shuffling is no use......! pic.twitter.com/4ixG3QLFMX
Finisher Pant!
Should we give a permanent position at no:6 for rishabh pant so he can do/develop his finisher role better #staraikelungal @StarSportsTamil— விமல் ராஜ் 🙏🏻 (@vimalRajD17) February 6, 2022
Some great similarities 😂
RISHABH PANT JOINS VIRAT KOHLI IN WORLD'S MOST UNLUCKIEST BATSMEN OF RECENT TIMES!!!! A good opportunity to finish the game gone for a silly bad luck. Switched off my tv🤬— A_U_S_T_I_N_P_O_W_E_R_S 🔥 (@imaustincunha) February 6, 2022
💔
That was a very very unfortunate dismissal 💔💔💔💔!#RishabhPant #INDvWI— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) February 6, 2022
Bahubali!!
Rishabh Pant while batting: pic.twitter.com/pKYwBSdXk4— Senpai (@Oyye_Senpai) February 6, 2022
Some similarities
Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are so much alike..— Samarth Jain (@samarthjain4530) February 6, 2022
Explosive, risk-taker, short heighted left handed wicket keeper batsman.. 😆#INDvsWI #CricketTwitter #TeamIndia #RohitSharma #MenInBlue
