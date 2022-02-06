 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets a sympathetic send-off by Alzarri Joseph after unlucky dismissal

    Rishabh Pant was run out in the first ODI against West Indies

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:23 PM

    Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph at the non-striker's end as he used his shoe to deflect a straight drive from Suryakumar Yadav back onto the stumps as Rishabh Pant was caught out of his crease. Rishabh Pant could manage to score just 11 runs from 9 balls.

    India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in an unlucky fashion at the non-striker's end during India's first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The incident took place in the 17th over of India's innings when Suryakumar Yadav played a straight drive and Alzarri Joseph managed to stick his shoe out and deflected the ball back to the stumps as Rishabh Pant was caught short of his ground at bowler's end. 

    The fast-bowler gave the Indian wicket-keeper a sympathetic send-off as he walked back to the pavilion in the first ODI. During his stay at the crease, Rishabh Pant managed to score just 11 runs from 9 deliveries which included two boundaries as well. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

    Pant is gone!!

    Quite unlucky

    When luck is not on your side!

    Sad!

    Preety tragic dismissal.

    Pant at no.4?

    Finisher Pant!

    Some great similarities 😂

    💔

    Bahubali!!

    Some similarities

