    India vs West Indies 2022 | Twitter reacts to India beating West Indies by 6 wickets in Ahmedabad

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:20 PM

    India defeated West Indies in the first One Day International of the three-match series against the visitors. Yuzvendra Chahal took and Washington Sundar took 7 wickets between them to help India restrict West Indies for just 176 and captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 60 runs to help India win.

    India beat West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) at Ahmedabad in the three-match series. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to bowl against the visitors. The West Indies batsmen were not able to start well as they played 46 dot balls during the first 10 overs of the game.

    For India, off-spinner Washington Sundar who made his return to the team after an injury took 3 wickets to put West Indies on the back foot. Yuzvendra Chahal who was the other spinner in the team put on a brilliant show as well and took 4 wickets for just 49 runs as West Indies folded for just 176.

    While chasing, India captain Rohit Sharma scored a sublime 60 which helped India register a comfortable over West Indies as they go 1-0 up in the series.

    Here is how Twitter reacted.

    Classic Wasim!

    LOL!

    Tradition Continues.

    Good start for Hooda.

    Lesser known stat!

    😂😂😂

    Virat and Rohit 💖

    LOL😂

    Wait goes on.

    Solid 50 from captain.

    Rohit going strong!!

