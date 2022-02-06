India vs West Indies 2022 | Twitter reacts to India beating West Indies by 6 wickets in Ahmedabad

Today at 8:20 PM
India defeated West Indies in the first One Day International of the three-match series against the visitors. Yuzvendra Chahal took and Washington Sundar took 7 wickets between them to help India restrict West Indies for just 176 and captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 60 runs to help India win.
India beat West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) at Ahmedabad in the three-match series. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to bowl against the visitors. The West Indies batsmen were not able to start well as they played 46 dot balls during the first 10 overs of the game.
For India, off-spinner Washington Sundar who made his return to the team after an injury took 3 wickets to put West Indies on the back foot. Yuzvendra Chahal who was the other spinner in the team put on a brilliant show as well and took 4 wickets for just 49 runs as West Indies folded for just 176.
While chasing, India captain Rohit Sharma scored a sublime 60 which helped India register a comfortable over West Indies as they go 1-0 up in the series.
Here is how Twitter reacted.
Classic Wasim!
Morning: India's one thousandth ODI— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 6, 2022
Night: India's won thousandth ODI 😊#INDvWI
LOL!
Who has got the swag😂 #ViratKholi #India pic.twitter.com/F4zbYMWH4J— None.. (@Nandhu90272773) February 4, 2022
Tradition Continues.
Nothing has changed ! 🥺❤#INDvsWI #ViratKholi #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/kruq5oRcHW— PsychO🍁ヅ |LQ💙| (@black_sudais_56) February 6, 2022
Good start for Hooda.
"Hooda has domestic experience. Very impressed with how he played today. Loving what I've done so far in ODIs. Pollard tried to get me play a big shot. The track remained the same throughout" : Surya Kumar Yadav #INDvWI— 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) February 6, 2022
Lesser known stat!
Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to score five 30+ scores in a row in the first five ODI innings. Only the fifth player overall.#INDvWI https://t.co/x7c3Hooly3— Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) February 6, 2022
😂😂😂
Pollard says "He sent 40 rupees on Paytm and says there's a cashback offer". #INDvWI #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/1hHwNZkTA4— Abhijeet (@theabhijeet99) February 6, 2022
Virat and Rohit 💖
Tight slap on those who said Rift between Rohit and virat— Shivam Shukla (@ShivamS04363087) February 6, 2022
Rohirat.❤
Best thing about today's match 🔥#RohithSharma 🤝 #ViratKholi#INDvWI #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/bPqvYJZSB7
LOL😂
Kohli's 71st#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/XDQcRqR5j7— Krishna Haranath (@iamharnad) February 6, 2022
Wait goes on.
#INDvWI #ViratKohli— Ayush (@Wahhyush) February 6, 2022
India won the Kohli ki 71st
Match 🔥 century reh gayi😭 pic.twitter.com/ZT4AIdWDUd
Solid 50 from captain.
Lovely innings from HiTman @ImRo45 and smart performance from #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/63yNahzEvH— Murugesan P (@MurohitM) February 6, 2022
Rohit going strong!!
India Under Rohit's Captaincy— Pranav (@Wolfilon1) February 6, 2022
(While Chasing in ODI)
Won by 8 Wickets vs SL
Won by 8 Wickets vs PAK
Won by 7 Wickets vs BAN
Won by 9 Wickets vs PAK
Won by 3 Wickets vs BAN
Won by 6 Wickets vs WI*#INDvWI#NayaCaptainRohit @ImRo45#IndianCricketTeam @TrendsRohit pic.twitter.com/A1FMDMtx1y
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Rohit Sharma
- Washington Sundar
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- India Vs Westindies
- India Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.